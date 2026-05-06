JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Dan Katzenberger's avatar
Dan Katzenberger
1h

As a supporter of Israel I’ve always been skeptical of this take on the case. But she really puts together a solid argument.

Why was Angleton so dedicated to Israel? We all know this to be the case, but why?

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Greg's avatar
Greg
3h

2/2: https://ggarros1.substack.com/p/jfk-document-bombshell-israeli-nukes?r=2vccgc&utm_medium=ios

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