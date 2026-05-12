President John F. Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson on the White House Grounds with Secret Service agent Roy Kellerman (right) on Aug. 31, 1961. (Credit: Robert Knudsen/JFK Library)

JFK assassination researcher Larry Haapanen has discovered a curious document and shared it with JFK Facts. Haapanen believes it may have emerged from the 2025 record releases. We at JFK Facts had never seen it before either.

The file — an FBI memorandum, dated Dec. 10, 1964 — is not a “smoking gun” of conspiracy in the murder of President Kennedy. But it does punch another hole in the generally discredited Single Bullet Theory, which forms the linchpin of the official lone gunman version of JFK’s death.