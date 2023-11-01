November 1, 1963: Secret Service Learns of JFK Assassination Plot in Chicago
U.S. authorities were warned of a conspiracy to kill the president three weeks before Dallas
As we near the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, JFK Facts is looking back at key moments in the lead-up to JFK’s killing.
In Chicago 60 years ago today, the Secret Service arrested two members of a four-man sniper team on suspicion of planning to assassinate President Kennedy on his visit to the city the next day. This…
