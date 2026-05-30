“November 1963,” a film produced and written by Nicholas Celozzi, grandnephew of the late Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana, and directed by the two-time Oscar-nominated Roland Joffé (“The Killing Fields,” “The Mission”) has found a distributor and is expected to be released in late 2026, possibly coinciding with the 63rd anniversary of the Kennedy assassination, Deadline reports.

Ketchup Entertainment, an independent distributor, has taken on the film, which stars John Travolta (“Pulp Fiction”) as mobster and CIA collaborator Johnny Roselli, Mandy Patinkin (“The Princess Bride”) as mob boss Anthony Accardo, Dermot Mulroney (“About Schmidt”) as Chicago hit man Charles Nicoletti, Robert Carlyle (“Trainspotting”) as Jack Ruby, and Jefferson White (“Yellowstone”) as Lee Harvey Oswald.

Still photo from “November 1963,” showing the mock-up Texas School Book Depository on the film set in Winnipeg, Canada (Credit: “November 1963” Facebook page.)

Celozzi based the screenplay on what he claims is the true story that his great-uncle Pepe Giancana, Sam’s brother, related to him about the days surrounding the assassination and the mob’s role in it. Giancana’s daughter, Bonnie, is an executive producer on the film.

The movie had a fraught birthing process.

Celozzi initially paired with Tony/Oscar-winner David Mamet to write the script, with Mamet slated to direct the film, to be called “Blackbird.” But the two fell out when, according to Celozzi, Mamet began to introduce threads outside the realm of the Giancana story, such as the death of columnist Dorothy Kilgallen, the only journalist to have had a one-on-one interview with Oswald-killer Ruby. She told friends she was working on a blockbuster story about the assassination.

Following a lawsuit filed by Celozzi, Mamet’s script was split off into a separate production called “Assassination,” which was also to be inhabited by big Hollywood names, such as Jessica Chastain as Kilgallen. It was to be directed by Academy Award winner Barry Levinson (“Diner,” “Rain Man”).

Shia LaBeouf was to play Oswald, Louis CK would have been Jack Ruby. Al Pacino, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston and Courtney Love were also slated to appear.

At different stages of the Celozzi-Mamet production’s ultimately bifurcated path, other A-list actors had been attached to the project, such as Cate Blanchett and Viggo Mortensen. As the Celozzi-Mamet partnership fell apart, some of the actors stayed with the Celozzi film while others signed on to the Mamet production or simply fell away.

From all indications, however, Levinson’s “Assassination” is mired in lawsuits and currently dead in the water.

“November 1963” was filmed in Canada last summer. Below is a report from a local Winnipeg-based news outlet on the production, which features Celozzi.