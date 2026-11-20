John Travolta, foreground, stars as a mafia man involved in JFK’s assassination in the new film “November 1963.” ( Credit: Ketchup Entertainment)

The Texas Theatre in Dallas is about to make a little more assassination history.

The Oak Cliff neighborhood theater where accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was famously apprehended following President John F. Kennedy’s killing on Nov. 22, 1963, is hosting an early screening of the new film “November 1963,” which stars John Travolta as real-life mafia man Johnny Roselli — long a figure of suspicion among those who believe the mob had a hand in JFK’s death.

Academy Award-nominated director Roland Joffé (“The Killing Fields,” “The Mission”) will be on hand for a post-film Q&A for the Saturday event, which is happening the night before the 63rd anniversary of JFK’s assassination in Dallas.

Beyond the obvious reason, the theater has long been a fixture of assassination lore, as researchers have raised questions over exactly when and how Oswald arri…