This ad ran in the Dallas Morning News on the day Nov. 22, 1963. (Credit: Bill Winfrey Collection, The Dallas Morning News/The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza)

In November 2026, JFK Facts is inviting new subscribers — or folks who didn’t submit a story in 2023, 2024, or 2025 — to add to the stories of people who remember the assassination as one of the important events of their youth.

You can see a collection of previous memories in the “November 22” heading in the dropdown menu at the top of this page. And this year, we’re adding a new prompt for our younger readers: Have you been to Dealey Plaza? And what did that journey mean to you?

Today we are highlighting this week’s contributions from the JFK Facts community about their memories of that day 63 years ago, when we were “just kids.” If this jogs your own memory of Nov. 22, 1963, or you have visited Dealey Plaza in Dallas, you can add your story to the comments section below.

Thank you for sharing how the assassination of President Kennedy impacted you.

Lawrence A. Goldberg: ‘Something Awful Had Just Happened’

I was 5 years old and, in fact, Nov. 22, 1963 was my half birthday. I was in kindergarten at a public school on Long Island, where we only attended class for part of the day, with my class having the morning shift rather than the afternoon shift for the first half of the school year. So, I was back home that day at about 12:30 p.m. EST.

My parents were very liberal and very politically active, with my dad serving as a Democratic county committee member. I was also a precocious little snot 😂 so I actually followed politics from a very early age. I would go to rallies and go out campaigning with my dad. He even told me that he had taken me to a 1960 JFK motorcade/rally a few miles away from our house, and that I was on his shoulders and saw JFK, but I don’t remember that.

Anyway, by 1963, I knew that JFK had been president for several years, and that my folks liked him because he was for civil rights and against atomic bomb testing, and, particularly for my mom, he was in favor of providing benefits to poor people.

Anyway, I’m home from school early, I’m bounding up and down the sidewalk in my suburban neighborhood at about 2:30 in the afternoon, and it’s a beautiful day in the NYC metro area. I see one of my older sister’s friends, who lived just down the block, and she tells me that something awful had just happened and that I shouldn’t laugh.

When she told me that JFK had been killed, I wondered why she thought that I might find that to be funny, but I was obviously very upset. So I quickly scrambled a few houses down back to my home, and my mom had the TV on and was crying.

Of course, we all watched the ensuing TV coverage (although I will admit to some frustration because all of my favorite cartoons were preempted), but none of the explanations of the crime made sense even to my 5-year-old mind. In some ways, thankfully, I did NOT see Oswald get shot on live TV, inasmuch as my dad had taken my sister and me shopping that Sunday morning and afternoon, but I definitely remember hearing reports on the car radio as we went to a few stores nearby.

I later found out that one of my dad’s secretaries knew someone in Texas who had told her, in advance I think, about the famous black-bordered anti-JFK ad that appeared in the Dallas newspapers, and I think that my dad and secretary even called the FBI together (not that it would have made any difference). But that was the end of it, since they never heard back from any law enforcement officials.

Anyway, three years later, in October 1966, I did have a front row seat with my family at an outdoor Democratic Party rally at what was then Salisbury Park, but is now Eisenhower Park, in East Meadow, NY. RFK Sr. and LBJ shared the same stage and didn’t claw each other’s eyes out, so I suppose that the rally was a limited success, although the Dems lost seats in the 1966 Congressional elections.

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Truthbird: ‘Our Family Did Not Have a Television’

I was in second grade — 7 years old — when JFK was assassinated. Living in California, the murder occurred around the time of our lunch recess. For some reason unknown to us little kids, that recess lasted far longer than it normally did. I certainly wondered what was the cause of this unusual circumstance, and I suppose most of the other children also noticed it and wondered about its cause. When the elementary school's teachers (all of them women) finally emerged from the office, which is where they spent their lunch break, it was obvious that they'd all been crying. I think my class's teacher told us that President Kennedy had been shot, and was now dead, though honestly I don't actually remember her saying those words. The rest of the day is murky in my mind. Perhaps we were sent home immediately after her announcement, but I can't say I really remember that, if so. I suspect this did indeed happen, though.

I do remember that I had a scheduled piano lesson later that afternoon, and my piano teacher, a middle-aged woman who traveled to her students' houses to teach them, sat in her car, obviously listening to the car radio for a long time before she finally left her car, and rang our doorbell, to give me my piano lesson. It was perfectly obvious to me that she too had been crying. Strangely, my parents did not talk about the assassination in front of their then-three children. (My youngest sibling was born about 18 months after 11-22-1963.)

I think my parents refused to talk about the assassination in the presence of their children because they were traumatized by the fact that numerous of our relatives had been murdered in the Nazi death camps during the second world war. (They were wrong to try to keep us innocent, of course!) Also, our family did not have a television, all throughout my childhood and adolescence. Because of these various circumstances, I did not understand what had happened. I don't think I knew what the word "president" even meant at that time. But I certainly DO remember that particular day, out of all the countless days of my childhood. I'm the only one of our entire family who is interested in the JFK assassination. Everyone else is hopelessly blue-pilled. Of course, they're all "highly educated," which means thoroughly, hopelessly brainwashed by the deep state.

Rick Broderick: ‘Where Would We Be Today, If … ?’

Being one of the 4 million post-war kids born in 1951, I had made it to the top of the heap in my corner of the world. Sitting in our class with the 55-60 other kids in one of four of the eighth grade classes, in St. Anastasia School in Northeast Queens, NYC. It was Friday, less than a week before Thanksgiving’s long weekend that year.

The days were longer than they are now, but as the afternoon was advancing toward the last bell of that week, the public address speaker each of the classes had in that lily white local school with its 1,500 kids sitting still and obediently unexpectedly crackled. The news that our cool Catholic president was dead changed everything. We in our bewilderment just didn’t know it yet.

Where would we be today, if ...? I’ll be asking that question, mostly to myself, again, just like the other untold times before, until ...

Editor’s Note:

Instinctually, this week I chose two stories from Queens and Nassau County, New York, where my own memories reside. The streets were empty in Sunnyside. I wore my black velvet dress to watch the funeral on television.

More to come.