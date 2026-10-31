November 22 will mark the 63rd anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas. In the past, we have gathered our readers’ recollections of JFK’s assassination and published the stories in a popular feature on the JFK Facts site.

In November 2026, we’re also inviting new subscribers — or folks who didn’t submit a story in 2023, 2024 or 2025 — to add to the recorded experiences of people who remember the assassination as one of the important events of their childhood or youth.

You can see a collection of previous memories in the “November 22” heading in the dropdown menu at the top of this page. And we’re adding a new prompt for our younger readers: Have you been to Dealey Plaza? And what did that journey mean to you?

You don’t need to be collecting Social Security to have made a connection to that historic moment by walking the sidelines of the long-ago motorcade.

I’m one of those people with a clear recollection of where I was and what I was doing — sitting on the couch watching a soap opera — when the bulletin came across the television screen. And I have been to Dealey Plaza, where I was stuck by the impression of how small it seemed for such a big event.

JFK Facts wants to know our readers’ answers to these questions and more:

Where were you when you heard the news that President Kennedy had been assassinated? Describe your reaction. What was the reaction of people around you? What did your parents or teachers or your friends say and do? Were you watching TV when Lee Harvey Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby? What was your reaction? And the reactions of people around you?

If you attended JFK’s funeral — most likely via your TV — what do you recall about that event?

If you were not aware of the assassination in 1963 — because you weren’t born yet — but have visited Dealey Plaza, what were your impressions of the place and that experience?

And finally, tell us (briefly please) what impact November 22 had on your life.

Please give us your reminiscences in the comments below. We will publish a selection in the days to come. We are looking forward to adding to our collection.

Thanks from the JFK Facts staff.