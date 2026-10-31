JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edward connor's avatar
edward connor
6m

In January, 2008 I had a layover at DFW and visited the Sixth Floor Museum with my brother. As I strolled through the exhibits I met an older couple from the Midwest, who were asking the young tour guide about Neutron Activation Analysis. The guide told them it was a scientific technique that proved all the bullets fired on 11/22 came from the same cartridge box. I felt I had to correct him; like many subscribers to this website I have acquired a fairly detailed knowledge about the case.

"Neutron Activation Analysis" was a popular theory in 1979, when the HSCA committee issued its report. It has since been thoroughly debunked and is no longer allowed in evidence in federal court trials," I told the couple.

"Who are you?" they asked.

"Oh, that's my boss, Gary Mack, the curator of the museum" he told them.

We laughed about it a few hours later when we had lunch at an Irish pub in DFW near the gate for our flight to Costa Rica. They offered a special that day : a fresh corned beef sandwich with a shot of Jameson's whiskey.

"What do you call it?", I asked the bartender.

"The Irish Dip," he replied.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture