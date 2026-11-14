JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Chad Nagle's avatar
Chad Nagle
13h

As a quick addendum to Edward Connor's anecdote, NAA has indeed been debunked as a method of determining which bullet fragments came from which rifle or box of ammo. But it is highly accurate in detecting the presence of gunshot residue. That's why the NAA performed on the paraffin casts of Oswald's cheek, which returned negative results, should still be viewed as significantly probative. If Oswald fired a rifle on the day, there should have been more nitrates, etc., on the inside of the cast than on the outside. But the NAA indicated the reverse.

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
11hEdited

I think "Edward Connor" is a troll. In his story, if you read it carefully, he tells us his real name is Gary Mack, the curator of the museum. More specifically, the Sixth Floor Museum's "young tour guide" says that he is Gary Mack.

Why would the museum's tour guide lie about who "Edward Connor" was? Either the tour guide was telling the truth, and Gary Mack posted this comment under a fake name, or a troll wrote the comment. Beside, the story does not ring true. The joke about Jameson whisky alerted me to this fact.

Furthermore, "Edward Connor's" story has nothing whatsoever to do with Margot's question, regarding what his own personal experience of JFK's assassination was. Even if this strangely told, intentionally confusing story is true, which I do not believe it is, it does not belong here, with the other sincere, heartfelt, and serious memories which others of us have shared about our traumatic, shattering memories of 11-22-1963.

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