Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas in September 2023. (Credit: Ezequiel Ferreira/via Shutterstock)

Readers Respond With Recollections of November 1963

Today we are highlighting this week’s contributions from the JFK Facts community about their memories of that day 63 years ago, when we were “just kids.” If these recollections jog your own memories of Nov. 22, 1963, or you have visited Dealey Plaza in Dallas, you can add your story to the comments section below.

Short or long, your memories will touch the readers who experienced that day with you, in their own schools and towns and cities. If you have stood on the curb at Dealey Plaza, and seen the event in your mind’s eye, is it the Zapruder film burned into your memory?

Thank you for sharing how the assassination of President Kennedy impacted you.

Kathleen McCroskey: ‘Tragedy Morphed into Absurdity’

Nov. 22, 1963, 1 p.m., and junior high English class was just about to start. It was announced over the school PA system that President Kennedy had been shot. The tragedy morphed into absurdity with Jack Ruby (shooting Lee Harvey Oswald), the first glimpse of a cover-up. As if you didn't already mistrust government, the ensuing Warren Commission sealed the deal — when will we ever know? Who benefited from this coup?

Addison Briggs: ‘Crying or … in Some Kind of Daze’

On that day, I was in first grade at the Washington Irving Elementary school in Boston, Massachusetts. We were doing puzzles, which was a fun exercise for us as I remember.

Our teacher, an elderly lady named Mrs. Bradley, whom we absolutely adored, was called out of the class by an assistant principal. When she came back into the classroom, she sat at her desk with her head in her hands and was sobbing loudly. My classmates and I looked at each other stunned and confused because she had been happy and engaged with us only moments before. We all became sad and teared up very quickly in response to our beloved teacher crying before us. A girl sitting next to me, sobbing, asked Mrs. Bradley why she was crying. She replied that the president had been shot.

A few minutes later, an announcement over the loudspeaker announced that President Kennedy had died and that the school was immediately dismissing all of the students. We assembled into our lines and were filed out of the school and into the schoolyard where parents/relatives/neighbors were already waiting for the students. It seemed to me that most of the adults there were crying or were in some kind of daze. It was a sight that I’ll never forget as long as I live.

My aunt was waiting for me, and she was quietly sobbing as we walked back to my home, which was a few blocks away from the school. As we walked back home, you could clearly see people’s faces as they were driving by in their cars and most of them were crying. It still remains vivid in my memory like it was yesterday.

During the following days and weeks, my parents were glued to the one black-and-white television that we owned, following the news as it was reported. I also remember my parents screaming as they watched Oswald get shot in real time on television, though my siblings and I were in another room playing games and didn’t see it happen. I remember that my parents were worried about the future.

Later on, I never questioned the official explanation of the president’s assassination by the government up until my early adolescent years, when one day, at high school, I saw a magazine called Argosy. It had a photo of the “umbrella man” on it, which caught my attention, and caused me to read the article. That’s the moment when I became a believer of something more sinister and darker than we were led to believe occurred in Dallas on that day.

I am a firm believer that a conspiracy to remove President Kennedy from power was in motion that day. It still hurts to know that “they” got away with it.

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Bruce M. Hunt: ‘A Million Thoughts and Feelings’

I was in the sixth grade on Nov. 22, 1963, in Burien, Washington, just south of Seattle. I remember clearly that my sixth grade teacher came walking into the room after a meeting with the principal and other staff. He looked like he’d seen a ghost, so I wondered what was going on. He simply turned to the class and announced they were sending everyone home because the president had been shot and killed. I know I had a million thoughts and feelings when the shock of that hit me. Kennedy was someone that, even at my young age, I admired.

When I got home, my brother and sisters and I stayed glued to the TV to find out what we could. That was the scene in our home that weekend — in front of our old B&W TV. I remember seeing Oswald get shot on live TV and yelling at the top of my lungs to my mother, who was in a different room, “Mom! They shot Oswald!” It was such an era-defining event that has kept me, and so many of us from that time, searching for the truth of what happened. What a sad day for our country.

Edward Connor: ‘Thoroughly Debunked’

In January, 2008 I had a layover at DFW (International Airport) and visited the Sixth Floor Museum with my brother. As I strolled through the exhibits I met an older couple from the Midwest, who were asking the young tour guide about neutron activation analysis.

The guide told them it was a scientific technique that proved all the bullets fired on 11/22 came from the same cartridge box. I felt I had to correct him; like many subscribers to this website I have acquired a fairly detailed knowledge about the case.

“Neutron activation analysis was a popular theory in 1979, when the (House Select Committee on Assassinations) issued its report. It has since been thoroughly debunked and is no longer allowed in evidence in federal court trials,” I told the couple.

“Who are you?” they asked.

“Oh, that’s my boss, Gary Mack, the curator of the museum,” the guide told them.

We laughed about it a few hours later when we had lunch at an Irish pub in DFW near the gate for our flight to Costa Rica. They offered a special that day: a fresh corned beef sandwich with a shot of Jameson whiskey.

“What do you call it?” I asked the bartender.

“The Irish Dip,” he replied.