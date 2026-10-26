A caricature of William Harvey relinquishing his pistols at the last minute as he enters the Oval Office to meet President John F. Kennedy in 1961, when he took over the CIA’s Cuban operations. (As seen in Bayard Stockton’s biography, “Flawed Patriot”; Credit: David Suter/Bayard Stockton)

One year ago, JFK Facts reported that on April 10, 1963, the CIA submitted a request to the Federal Aviation Administration to — if asked — say that William K. Harvey was issued FAA credential 4883 on Jan. 2, 1963. The article generated significant discussion in research and political circles.

The finding was important because Harvey ran the Agency’s assassination program in the early 1960s, was known to hate the Kennedys, and, according to a colleague, was on a flight to Dallas shortly before the assassination. At the time he was allegedly spotted, he was supposed to be in Italy, serving as the CIA’s station chief in Rome.