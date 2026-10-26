One year ago, JFK Facts reported that on April 10, 1963, the CIA submitted a request to the Federal Aviation Administration to — if asked — say that William K. Harvey was issued FAA credential 4883 on Jan. 2, 1963. The article generated significant discussion in research and political circles.
EXCLUSIVE: Did CIA Assassination Chief Bill Harvey Travel to Dallas Under FAA Cover?
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The finding was important because Harvey ran the Agency’s assassination program in the early 1960s, was known to hate the Kennedys, and, according to a colleague, was on a flight to Dallas shortly before the assassination. At the time he was allegedly spotted, he was supposed to be in Italy, serving as the CIA’s station chief in Rome.