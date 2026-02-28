Old School: Pelosi Endorses Schlossberg for Congress
JFK’s grandson, social media bad boy, 'represents the best of his generation,' says former House speaker
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Jack Schlossberg, son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of President John F. Kennedy, for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Jerrold Nadler in Manhattan.
Schlossberg, who worked as a political reporter for Vogue, has made a name (and gained nearly 180k X/Twitter followers) as a social media bad boy. He is unsparing in his online criticism of his relative Robert Kennedy Jr., current Health and Human Services secretary.
Schlossberg is facing 14 opponents — eight Democrats and six Republicans in the race to replace Nadler. He has so far amassed approximately $600,000 in campaign donations, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Pelosi, former Speaker of the House and elder stateswoman of the Democratic Party, chose Schlossberg over two elected Democratic New York state assemblymen in the race — Micah Lasher and Alex Bores
“This is a consequential moment for the country — faith in our politics is fractured and trust in government is tenuous. This moment calls for leaders who understand the stakes and how to deliver for the people they serve. Jack Schlossberg is that kind of leader— a candidate for Congress we are all excited about, and someone I am proud to endorse.
Jack represents the best of his generation: authentic, smart, creative, and driven. He has a deep sense of duty, and loves New York City and the 12” district, where he grew up. Jack is not only campaigning for Congress, he is also reminding us of America’s ‘Greatest Generation, calling us to public service once more, and demonstrating a new path forward,” Pelosi said in her endorsement.
Pelosi has had a close relationship with the Kennedy family for years. She received the Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award from Schlossberg and his mother in 2019.
Pelosi also met Schlossberg’s grandfather, President Kennedy, on a number of occasions, including in the White House in 1961 when her father, former Congressman and Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., was sworn in to the Renegotiations Board.
If elected, Schlossberg would join Joe Kennedy III as part of the latest generation of the Kennedy clan to serve in government. It should be noted that he has vocally and publicly opposed the declassification of records related to the assassination of his maternal grandfather.
At least one opinion columnist, Sara Pequeño in USA Today, was not impressed by Pelosi’s endorsement.
“Jack Schlossberg does not deserve political props for his mere existence in the Kennedy family tree, yet that’s exactly what he just received.”
This article was modified to reflect Joe Kennedy III is also of Schlossberg’s generation.
Frankly Schlossberg’s mind might be a little too creative and outside the bounds of normalcy to be a fitting Congressman. He needs to learn boundaries if he is to be effective; otherwise he might be a wonderful writer/novelist. 🕊️🇺🇸😎
I would rather hear how her net worth went from $600,000 at the beginning of her congressional career to what it is now.