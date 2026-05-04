A person who appears as a blurry image in the shadows of NBC News cameraman Dave Wiegman’s footage from seconds after the shooting in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963, has never been identified. Above is an enhanced image from a digital transfer made of the original celluloid. (Credit: prayer-man.com)

A year after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, first asked the NBC television network for the original version of film shot by NBC News cameraman David Wiegman in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963, her panel is still trying to find out where the potentially significant film is located.

What follows is the history of that quest to date. It’s a serpentine and often foggy path that’s made all the more foggy with several institutions claiming they can’t find the film.

But we think there’s another logical place they should look.