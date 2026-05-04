On the Trail of the Elusive Wiegman Film: The Ball Is Back in NBC's Court
If the original footage from November 22, 1963, still exists, it's probably in an NBC warehouse in New Jersey.
A year after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, first asked the NBC television network for the original version of film shot by NBC News cameraman David Wiegman in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963, her panel is still trying to find out where the potentially significant film is located.
What follows is the history of that quest to date. It’s a serpentine and often foggy path that’s made all the more foggy with several institutions claiming they can’t find the film.
But we think there’s another logical place they should look.