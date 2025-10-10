On October 8, 1963, a man named Lee Harvey Oswald came to the attention of a group of senior CIA officers in Langley, Virginia. He had recently visited the Cuban consulate and Soviet Embassy in Mexico City. A CIA wiretap captured a man identifying himself as "Oswald."

The Mexico CIty station queried headquarters in Langley Virginnia. Did they have any information on Oswald? A group of senior officers conferred and drafted a response, which was sent to Mexico City two days later.

The CIA officers who learned about Oswald six weeks before President John F. Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas, are identified on a cable declassified in 2001. The authenticity of the cable is not disputed.

They were: assistant deputy director (ADDP) Tom Karamessines; Soviet Russia division counterintelligence officer Stephan Roll; liaison officer Jane Roman, Special Projects Group (SPG) officer Ann Egerter; chief of the WH/3 desk (Mexico )"John Scelso" aka John Whitten; and chief of operations for Western Hemisphere, William J. Hood.

Why were top officers so interested in Oswald, an obscure character soon to be world famous and often described as a “lone nut.”