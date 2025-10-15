Background: Photo of Tverskoy District in central Moscow, taken between 1958 and 1961 (Credit: pastvu.com) ; Foreground: Lee Harvey Oswald in a colorized version of photo taken in his Moscow hotel room in November 1959 by UPI reporter Aline Mosby.

In October 1959, Bill Trousdale launched a journey of adventure that would take him throughout Asia for the next eighteen months. A 29-year-old Ph.D student at the University of Michigan, he planned to study the archeology of southwestern Afghanistan. He travelled from the United States to Helsinki, Finland, where he caught a night train for Moscow. The experiences of his pilgrimage would eventually help him to become a curator of Asian Art at the Smithsonian’s Freer Gallery.

Trousdale was an avid diary keeper — daybooks, he called them. On October 15, 1959, he recorded his journey.

“Shared large comfortable compartment with Lee Oswald, a young Texan just out of the Marines on way to study philosophy in Switzerland via Russia for five days,” he wrote in his journal. “He’s going on to Moscow tonight.”

Four years later, when Oswald became world famous as the accused assassin who denied killing President Kennedy, Trousdale had forgotten all about his travel companion. It wasn’t until he re-read his journals in the 1980s that he realized he had travelled with Oswald.

[Trousdale died in 2025. His caregiver Randy Baer shared his journal entries with JFK Facts in the interest of history.]

Two Details

Two details of his account interested JFK researchers.

First, Oswald lied to Trousdale, just as he lied to his mother. He wasn’t going to study philosophy in Switzerland. He was moving to the Soviet Union out of sympathy for communism.

Second, Trousdale saw Oswald get special treatment from the Russian border guards.

“At border my bags were given pretty thorough going over,” he wrote, “but they scarcely looked at Lee’s.”

It was another one of the anomalies of Oswald’s journey to the Soviet Union.

In 2023, the Finnish intelligence service, known as Supo, declassified its file on Oswald, which included the passenger manifest listing Oswald’s and Trousdale’s names on the train to Moscow.

Tverskoy District in Central Moscow in 1959 (Credit: pastvu.com)

But the Supo file also revealed that Finnish authorities could not determine how Oswald entered the country. His name did not appear in the records of any border control point in the country.

“Passenger lists (ship and air passengers) have already been taken care of, so Oswald’s method of entry and the time cannot be determined,” reads one memo in the file.

How Oswald entered Finland remains a mystery to this day. Why his bags were not searched when he entered the Soviet Union is another puzzle.

[See: The Finland File: How Did JFK’s Accused Assassin Get to Helsinki? by Chad Nagle (JFK Facts, Dec. 12, 2023)]