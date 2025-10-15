JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Loebel's avatar
Mark Loebel
Oct 15

Absolutely fascinating. If one didn’t know better, one would think Trousdale fit the intelligence profile as well. And Oswald is almost always mysterious. Even if the Russians had some foreknowledge of Oswald’s empathy towards communism, one would not expect them to lack suspicion of an intelligence cover. Maybe they did suspect it and just greased his entry so they could spy on the spy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bernard le Grelle's avatar
Bernard le Grelle
Oct 15

Congratulations Jeff for another so interesting document

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jefferson Morley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture