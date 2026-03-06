The latest from the JFK: The Enduring Secret podcast: the story of Sylvia Odio, the Dallas woman who met Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before JFK’s assassination. Dismissed by the Warren Commission, her account is a leading indicator of a plot to kill President Kennedy.

“The weekend following the assassination, when Sylvia Odio and her teenage sister Annie stared at their television in a Dallas hospital and recognized Lee Harvey Oswald as the man who had stood in their living room just weeks earlier—introduced as “Leon” by two militant anti-Castro Cubans. Terrified for their lives and their parents still imprisoned in Cuba, the sisters swore they would never speak of it. But secrets that big refused to stay buried. Through a tangled Dallas grapevine the story reached the FBI, and the authorities came knocking.”