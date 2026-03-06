JFK Facts

Tim Harmon
2h

Even Vincent Buglioli, after his decades-long effort to seal the single-assassin case, admitted that he could not refute the Odio account.

Anti-war leftist
2hEdited

BOMBSHELL!!! Decades of "unsearchable", "prohibited access", "ghost" FBI files known only to a handful of people uncovered.

https://taibbi.substack.com/p/exclusive-the-fbis-secret-stash-finally?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Here is how our secret government works at the FBI and undoubtedly at the CIA and other intelligence agencies. From link above:

Files given a prohibited access designation are not merely secret. They are “ghosts” which “do not exist,” records rigged to return false negatives when searched for in the FBI’s SENTINEL system. They’re digital descendants of paper records that as far back as Richard Nixon’s presidency [probably as far back as Hoover] were kept in locked offices, accessible to just a few officials, typically at the deputy director level and above. Currently, the number of people with the ability to access the files can be counted on one hand.

“It’s not like turning over a rock and finding a few bugs,” said retired FBI Supervisory Analyst George Hill. “It’s like turning over a manhole and finding a whole city.”

A current government source said the prohibited access designation is “literally designed to hide files from Congress and from the FBI itself.”

There are no rules for passing access to the system from one administration to the next. Instead, operation of prohibited access files is described as an ORAL TRADITION PASSED DOWN AMONG SENIOR FBI OFFICIALS, INDEPENDENT OF AGENTS BELOW AND POLITICAL APPOINTEES ABOVE IN CONGRESS AND EVEN THE WHITE HOUSE. (Emphasis added)

Suggestion: find and identify these people at the CIA and force them to testify before Congress or be prosecuted for treason. They know the truth about the JFK assassination.

