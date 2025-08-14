Background: The front page of the Nov. 10, 1963, edition of the weekly The Worker, published by the Communist Party USA. (Credit: CPUSA)

While the disclosures of JFK assassination-related files in 2025 have claimed the lion’s share of public attention in the ongoing declassification process, other files released since 2017 (the official deadline under the JFK Records Act of 1992) reveal important facts that should prompt further declassifications. These include the identities of FBI informants who had contact with accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.