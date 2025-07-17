Background: Central Minsk, U.S.S.R. (Credit: Lee Harvey Oswald) ; Photo of Oswald (left) taken by an unknown friend in Minsk (Credit: FBI/National Archives).

“I guess I’ll break it here first,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation on Wednesday. “We have obtained information that the previously hidden files that the KGB actually had on JFK will be released in the fall.”

The Hill reported the story this morning.