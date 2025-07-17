Oswald's Other KGB File: The Mexico City Report
Rep. Anna Luna says unseen KGB files could be released in the fall — will they contain a dispatch Soviet intelligence officers in Mexico claim they sent to Moscow?
“I guess I’ll break it here first,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation on Wednesday. “We have obtained information that the previously hidden files that the KGB actually had on JFK will be released in the fall.”
The Hill reported the story this morning.