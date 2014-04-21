The story of the murder of Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit on November 22, 1963, took an unexpected twist this past year.

A local TV newscast showed footage taken by the local ABC affiliate WFAA on that date more than 50 years ago. In the film Dallas police captain Pinky Westbrook can be seen handling a wallet at the scene of Tippit's murder. It appears to be the wallet of the accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.

What makes the film footage remarkable is that for 50 years, authorities have said that the wallet was not found until about an hour later when Dallas police detective Paul Bentley removed the wallet from Oswald’s back pocket shortly after taking him into custody at the Texas Theatre, several blocks away from where Tippit was gunned down.

FBI agent Bob Barrett, who was at the scene of Tippit's murder and is still alive, now calls Paul Bentley’s story “hogwash”.

The wallet is important because its contents connected Oswald to the guns used in the murder of President Kennedy an…