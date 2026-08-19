Left: Patricia Puckett as an 11-year-old. (Credit: Pat Hall) Right: Patricia Puckett Hall posing in July 2026 at the same table with the same phone Oswald used nightly for conversations in Russian with his wife, Marina. (Credit: Mark Bujdos)

Minutes after the fatal shots in Dallas that killed President John F. Kennedy, alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald — so the story goes — left his place of employment, the now infamous red-brick building then known as the Texas School Book Depository. Traversing the two-mile stretch to the Dallas suburb of Oak Cliff, he arrived at a small rooming house, where he had been renting a minuscule room for a grand total of $8 a week.

Although small, the rooming house at 1026 N. Beckley Ave. hosted 17 rooms for rent, thanks to the utilization of a basement (rare for Dallas) and an additional structure added in the back. Gladys Johnson and her husband, Arthur Johnson, owned and ran the establishment.

The Johnsons’ business was a family affair. Besides being run by husband and wife, it remained the family residence. Gladys’ daughter, Fay Puckett, lived nearby and was a businesswoman herself. She owned and operated a photographic studio, coincidentally right across from the Texas Theatre cinema, where Oswald was arrested about an hour and a quarter after the gunfire in Dealey Plaza.

Fay’s children — 11-year-old Patricia, 10-year-old Hal and 6-year-old Mike — would arrive at their grandmother’s on North Beckley every afternoon after school and remain there until Fay picked them up in the evening once she had finished work.

Left: Gladys Johnson on the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963, in the room Lee Harvey Oswald rented. Right: Patricia Puckett Hall in July 2026 in the same room, preserved as it was in 1963. (Credit: Mark Bujdos)

On Oct. 14, 1963, Oswald registered at Gladys Johnson’s rooming house under the alias “O.H. Lee.” The family referred to and addressed him as such until the assassination revealed his true name.

For Patricia “Pat” Puckett Hall, Lee Harvey Oswald will always be “Mr. Lee.”

Stepping into the house today is a trip back to October and November of 1963. The living and dining rooms, and the tiny cubby hole once rented to “O.H. Lee,” remain essentially as they were then. It operates now as a museum, run solely by Pat Hall. The Oswald Rooming House Museum is available for visits by appointment, and I used the opportunity to secure an interview with Hall.