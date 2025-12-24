Looking back on 2025, one must say it was a good year for JFK disclosure.

We had two hearings on Capitol Hill, one featuring fearless Oliver Stone, the other giving voice to five witnesses to the JFK cover-up

Thousands of pages of new material disgorged from a dozen government agencies

Extensive media coverage from legacy outlets like CBS Sunday Morning, ABC News, and the Washington Post, and from digital platforms like Joe Rogan Experience and Tucker Carlson Show.

All of which meant it was a good year for JFK Facts.

What Readers Liked Most

The most popular story on JFK Facts in 2025 (which Substack bases on “a combination of views, engagement, and recency”) was the Oct. 16 announcement of the release of the Russian government’s dossier on JFK’s assassination.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, cited JFK Facts in a tweet about the release, and 150,000-plus page views followed. Statistically speaking, that story and Chad Nagle’s explainer piece later that day were two of the three most popular stories of the year.

Why so popular? Because the release of Russia’s JFK dossier is seen as a statement of the Putin government today—which it is. So the dossier attracted a lot of viewers who are not normally interested in the latest developments in the JFK story but who are very interested in the Ukraine war. The JFK story became a proxy for U.S.-Russia relations.

Which is not inappropriate. With the U.S. government now waging wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and Venezuela, JFK’s “strategy of peace” is more than relevant ever.

Ranking second and fifth most popular stories of the year were my March 26 report on what the new JFK files reveal about CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton and accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and the related podcast discussion on March 20. The Angleton story received the most hearts (156) of any post in 2025.

These posts, I surmise, attracted viewers because they delivered on the site’s value proposition.

Namely “fact-checked reporting on the latest JFK developments.”

Speaking of Podcasts

The JFK Facts podcast that got the most downloads was our March 11 conversation with JFK researchers Larry Hancock and David Boylan, authors of the new book, “The Oswald Puzzle.”

The second-most downloaded podcast of the year was the May 25 show on the release of RFK assassination files.

Ranking third was the May 23, show, “The CIA Is Slow Walking the Joannides File,” which had the desired effect. The CIA released the Joannides file two months later and the Washington Post wrote this story about it.

Meanwhile, on YouTube

The most popular videos of 2025 on the JFK Facts YouTube channel were:

March 21 podcast with Rep. Luna

July 18 conversation with James Robenalt, historian and Vanity Fair contributor,

Nov. 21 session in which Professor Tom Pearcy identified himself for the first time as the JFK whistleblower who saw a damning CIA document about the CIA stonewalling of congressional investigators that has never been made public. Pearcy’s story was subsequently reported on Axios. (

Metrics Don’t Lie

All in all it was a good year for JFK Facts. We now have subscribers in all 50 of the (not-so) United States of America, and in 149 countries around the not-so-united world. Eighty-one percent of subscribers are U.S. based, which means 19 percent (one subscriber in five) are not. We have at least one subscriber in Uzbekistan, to whom we extend our winter solstitial greetings.

JFK Facts readership by state in 2025 (Credit: Substack)

Since our launch three years ago, our growth curve has been on a steady climb upward. Our value proposition remains attractive.

This will be my last post of the year. See you (I hope) in 2026.