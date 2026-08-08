Legendary bass player Tony Levin, who just completed a European tour with the band BEAT, celebrated his 80th birthday in June. He marked it by posting a photo of the Greater Boston Youth Orchestra playing at the White House for President Kennedy on April 16, 1962, an event in which Levin participated.

The 15-year-old Levin can be seen in the foreground/left of the photo with his stand-up/double bass. As he notes, he still had hair and glasses at the time. (More photos of the event are available to view via the JFK Library.)

JFK was born in Brookline, Massachusetts; Levin grew up in Brookline.

Tony Levin, foreground left, clapping as President Kennedy makes remarks on April 16, 1962. (Source: Cecil Stoughton/JFK Library)

Levin has been a go-to bass player in the music world since the late 1960s. He’s appeared on the recordings of countless A-list performers, John Lennon and David Bowie among them. He is also renowned for his ability on the Chapman Stick.

Tony Levin, left, performing with Peter Gabriel, right, on April 29, 2014, at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

He has also been a member of Peter Gabriel’s band since the late 1970s and was an integral part of the 1980-1984 iteration of the progressive rock band King Crimson (which also featured Adrian Belew, Robert Fripp and Bill Bruford. BEAT, with Belew and Levin, has been revisiting that Crimson era the past few years).

King Crimson Live: Robert Fripp (distant left), Adrian Belew and Tony Levin playing at the Convention Hall in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on July 31, 1982. Levin took the photo with a foot pedal. (Credit: Tony Levin)

He played and toured with subsequent versions of King Crimson as well.

John Lennon, middle, with Tony Levin on the right and producer Jack Douglas at left during the “Double Fantasy” sessions at the Record Plant in NYC in 1980.

Levin, who is seemingly never off the road, spends his spare time playing with the Stickmen trio as well as with his brother, Pete, in the Levin Brothers band.