Peter Gabriel, Lennon, Bowie … and JFK: Tony Levin Has Played for Them All
Levin played the White House in 1962
Legendary bass player Tony Levin, who just completed a European tour with the band BEAT, celebrated his 80th birthday in June. He marked it by posting a photo of the Greater Boston Youth Orchestra playing at the White House for President Kennedy on April 16, 1962, an event in which Levin participated.
The 15-year-old Levin can be seen in the foreground/left of the photo with his stand-up/double bass. As he notes, he still had hair and glasses at the time. (More photos of the event are available to view via the JFK Library.)
JFK was born in Brookline, Massachusetts; Levin grew up in Brookline.
Levin has been a go-to bass player in the music world since the late 1960s. He’s appeared on the recordings of countless A-list performers, John Lennon and David Bowie among them. He is also renowned for his ability on the Chapman Stick.
He has also been a member of Peter Gabriel’s band since the late 1970s and was an integral part of the 1980-1984 iteration of the progressive rock band King Crimson (which also featured Adrian Belew, Robert Fripp and Bill Bruford. BEAT, with Belew and Levin, has been revisiting that Crimson era the past few years).
He played and toured with subsequent versions of King Crimson as well.
Levin, who is seemingly never off the road, spends his spare time playing with the Stickmen trio as well as with his brother, Pete, in the Levin Brothers band.
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He is amazing. I got to meet him backstage at Anderson Brudord Wakeman Howe. Super nice guy. Beat was one of the best shows I've seen since King Crimson in 1984.
Far out this is a wonderful rap up of some very great musicians that I have followed and loved all my life. I was taken with King Crimson from their very first album; 'In the Court of the Crimson King'
Studio album by King Crimson ‧ 1969. And of course I was in love with David Bowie's music since 'Man of Words Man of Music' with the hit song "Space Oddity". I saw all of Bowie's first performanses in LA; at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on October 20, 1972, during his first North American tour as Ziggy Stardust. Also at the Hollywood Palladium in 1972. And Hollywood Palladium with T-Rex opening for Bowie. As well as Bowie at the Anaheim stadium 1983-09-09
"The Jean Genie" at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles September 5, 1974.
I saw Led Zeppelin at these venues as well. Led Zeppelin played their historic first concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California on March 27, 1970. They opened with the Immigrant Song