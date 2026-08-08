JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hegesias Cyrene's avatar
Hegesias Cyrene
2h

He is amazing. I got to meet him backstage at Anderson Brudord Wakeman Howe. Super nice guy. Beat was one of the best shows I've seen since King Crimson in 1984.

Reply
Share
William Whitten's avatar
William Whitten
3h

Far out this is a wonderful rap up of some very great musicians that I have followed and loved all my life. I was taken with King Crimson from their very first album; 'In the Court of the Crimson King'

Studio album by King Crimson ‧ 1969. And of course I was in love with David Bowie's music since 'Man of Words Man of Music' with the hit song "Space Oddity". I saw all of Bowie's first performanses in LA; at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on October 20, 1972, during his first North American tour as Ziggy Stardust. Also at the Hollywood Palladium in 1972. And Hollywood Palladium with T-Rex opening for Bowie. As well as Bowie at the Anaheim stadium 1983-09-09

"The Jean Genie" at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles September 5, 1974.

I saw Led Zeppelin at these venues as well. Led Zeppelin played their historic first concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California on March 27, 1970. They opened with the Immigrant Song

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture