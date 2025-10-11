Rappers Eminem, 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre arriving at the ‘04 Shady National Convention in an open-top convertible (Credit: beartai.com)

Rapper Eminem’s “Public Enemy #1” is one of the most pointed examinations of the Kennedy Assassination in mainstream hip-hop. The song appears as the first track on Shady’s 2006 Platinum compilation album “Eminem Presents: The Re-Up.”

“Public Enemy #1” finds the rapper consumed with paranoia and feeling as if he’s being surveilled:

I sense someone's tappin' into my phones, why do

I got this feeling in my bones I might die soon?

The FBI might be tryin' to pull my file soon

He contemplates his legacy as he is imagining his death and disappearance.

As I gaze into space, as I wait to be scooped up in that van

As I mysteriously disappear into thin air

And they gonna say a sniper just appeared outta nowhere

And I'll go down in the history as the bloodsuckin' leech

Who hid behind the freedom of speech

Tried to take the 5th Amendment, use it, twist it and bend it

And ended up dyin' the villain, not the hero, splendid

He conflates his flight of fancy with the tragic deaths of two men who are often said in the same breath in hip-hop: Tupac Shakur and President John F. Kennedy.

Flashback to September 7th

When 2Pac was murdered in Vegas

He said it, he predicted his own death, let us never forget it

Should we ever live to regret it

Like the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated in broad day

By the crazed lunatic with a gun

Who just happened to work on the same block

In the library book depository

Where the President would go for a little Friday stroll

Shots fired from the grassy knoll

But they don't know, or do they?

Who's they for them to say "touché"?

With these lines Eminem reveals that he feels vulnerable and exposed, understanding that if Tupac and JFK can be killed, anyone may become a “public enemy.”

We're all vulnerable and it's spook-ay…



When it's time, it's your time, you are the prime target

You have become Public Enemy number one.

The JFK assassination is also referenced in passing in the single “You Don’t Know” from the same album, featuring fellow rappers 50 Cent, Ca$his, and Lloyd Banks. Ca$his drops a far less sophisticated Kennedy line, on par with many rap references to the slain president:

Pistol play, ricochet, see where the victim lay

Slumped over bleedin'; J.F.K

References to the Kennedy Assassination in Eminem’s music would resurface in his 2020 Album “Music to be Murdered By” and follow-up “Music to Be Murdered By – Side B.”

The song “Yah Yah” features rapper Royce Da 5’9 dropping a stereotypical conspiracy line with:

I give you a JFK on the front lawn of MLK in the crossfire (Get down, n---- )

I have evolved into the lost diaries of the mob and the Rothschilds (C'mon)

Eminem’s mentor and producer Dr. Dre joined Shady on a track for the first time since 2009 with “Guns Blazing” on the “Side B” release. Dre compares his dangerous love life to that of the president:

Been sleepin' with the enemy, mockery

It's like I'm John F. Kennedy, shots at me

Yes, I'm president of debauchery

This was not the first allusion to Kennedy in Dr. Dre’s career. In the video for N.W.A’s “Express Yourself” from their seminal 1988 album “Straight Outta Compton,” Dre impersonates the President of the United States and then takes a ride in an open-top convertible, complete with his own First Lady. What follows is mock recreation of the Kennedy assassination, albeit an unsuccessful one.