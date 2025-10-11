JFK Facts



Anti-war leftist
Oct 12Edited

Speaking of the mention of CIA crimes in popular culture, TCM replayed the original "The Manchurian Candidate" last night. No one ever mentions the fact that the movie accuses the Russians, the Chinese, and the North Koreans (commie bastards!) of developing mind control ("brainwashing") techniques to turn ordinary people into mindless assassins who kill on command when in fact it was the CIA who did this horrendous research from 1953 to 1964 in the MK-ULTRA project and who might have deployed it in several high profile murders including that of RFK.

Is that called projection?

The movie of course portrays the Americans as morally superior people who would never think of doing such horrible things. (America is always the Jimmy Stewart character in "It's a Wonderful Life.") In that respect, the movie is a good example of the Hollywood propaganda which taught all of us growing up that we Americans are morally exceptional, in other words, "the good guys". For most of the 20th century, Hollywood movies were almost nothing but propaganda, thanks to the "Production Code" which censored and tightly controlled what could be said and seen in American movies, while at the same time telling us we had freedom of thought and speech. ("They hate us for our freedoms.") Funny if it weren't so tragic.

