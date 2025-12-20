JFK Facts will be closely monitoring how developments in the world of AI intersect with the ongoing pursuit for answers in the Kennedy assassination. Below is one of a series of stories detailing our readers’ experiences probing the case with AI chatbots.

Jack E, a JFK researcher from Maryland, told us about his use of AI to understand the JFK assassination story.

“Here is the feedback from ChatGPT platform on the question on what happened to JFK on Nov. 22, 1963,” he wrote. “Very interested in seeing the outcome of this project.”

Jack, who has been following the case since 1972, gave this prompt for ChatGPT:

I do not believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted entirely alone, but I also do not believe we have definitive, courtroom-level proof that pins ultimate responsibility on one specific person or institution.

ChatGPT responded with “quietly explosive facts.”