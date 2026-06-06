In a long interview with the New York Times’ Ross Douthat published on Friday, June 5, 2026, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, expressed her views on the political establishment and how to reshape it. One way, she says, is by abandoning outdated customs of official secrecy on issues of interest to Americans, especially the younger generation.

Early in the discussion, Douthat asks Luna whether she thinks she was given the task force chairmanship “in part because it was like, let’s keep her busy, and also it might make her look a little crazy.”

“I think maybe they anticipated that,” she responds, before crediting the “good team” connected to the task force, as well as members of other committees who “kind of do drive-bys for the hearings,” visiting them because they’re “curious and inquisitive.”

While focusing heavily on the subject of government resistance to transparency surrounding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), also a personal interest of her interviewer, the second-term lawmaker goes into depth on another subject of her task force: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

“I’ve worked with some great people, and at least as Congress is concerned, we’re putting out an official congressional report on all the new findings with the declassified files pertaining to J.F.K.,” she notes, in reference to the ongoing process of informing the public on the status of the JFK files. JFK Facts founder and editor Jefferson Morley was recently appointed as an adviser to the House Oversight Committee for that purpose.

“I think that this is happening at a very serendipitous time,” she adds.

Douthat: On the J.F.K. stuff, just to pause before we go further with the U.F.O.s — there’s been stuff that’s been released about the C.I.A.’s connections to Lee Harvey Oswald, right? Luna: And George Joannides is a big one. Douthat: As with the Epstein stuff, I found that very interesting. It did not change my view that Lee Harvey Oswald probably killed J.F.K. and probably acted alone. Do you think that there is actual material out there that would change that view? Luna: I don’t think that you’re ever going to find a list, per se, of people that were implicated in the plot to assassinate the president. But what I will tell you is that we had a doctor come in who was in the operating room that Kennedy was brought to in Dallas after he was shot, and testified under oath to Mr. Kennedy — or President Kennedy — being shot from both the front and the back, which means you had to have more than one shooter. We then also found in some of the follow-up documents that Jefferson Morley had been trying to look for like, 20-something years. Jefferson Morley, who runs a Substack, JFK Facts — I would consider him a subject matter expert on all this stuff, which the C.I.A. then delivered on — kudos to Director Ratcliffe on the task force working with us. But that had implicated the C.I.A. in knowingly obstructing Congress’s initial investigation and follow-up investigations. George Joannides was an operative for the C.I.A., had dual identities, was installed as the C.I.A. liaison. And we have a C.I.A. historian, who is now a professor, who has come forward and said that he knows a document that specifically talks about how the C.I.A. intended to undermine and prevent Congress from finding out the truth on Kennedy. Douthat: But that could mean that the C.I.A. was trying to undermine Congress’s attempt to figure out things that might be embarrassing for the C.I.A. Luna: That’s always — Douthat: Like that they had had these connections with Oswald that they didn’t want anyone to know about. But that doesn’t mean that someone else killed Kennedy. Luna: Well — Douthat: It seems to me that part of what you might find when you dig in is things that are embarrassing for institutions that they don’t want to reveal, that do not then in the end prove that the most conspiratorial perspective was true, right? Luna: Well, I think that might be a theory, but when you look at all the pieces to this puzzle and you see the mosaic that’s formed, when you have — So you have to think about it, too, from a historical context, in that after he was assassinated, we go right into Vietnam. I mean, the war machine really does pick up.

Douthat — while acknowledging undue CIA and government secrecy over the JFK files — suggests “embarrassment” is a more likely explanation than conspiracy. In other words, undisclosed ties to the man who killed JFK, Lee Harvey Oswald, created a desperate CIA need to conceal operational ties.

The “incompetence vs. complicity” factor was highlighted by Morley on a recent podcast with Luna’s fellow task force member Eric Burlison (R-Mo.).

Luna quickly addresses the incompetence-complicity dichotomy for Douthat, who suggests that theories of a conspiracy be confined to Oliver Stone’s movie, “JFK” (1991).

Says Luna: “I think the more important question would be: Why is it that the federal government tried so hard to discredit, prevent and stop information from coming out, and wouldn’t even answer questions for people that had that theory?”

Watch the whole interview here. Read the full transcript here.