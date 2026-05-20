One year ago today, the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets heard from five sworn witnesses about the latest JFK assassination files. You can watch the entire hearing above or read highights from JFK Facts coverage below. The hearing was a milestone in the history of the investigations into the death of the 35th president and a lucid introduction to the state of the JFK assassination story in 2026.

Perhaps the most vivid testimony came from Dr. Don Curtis who was drawn, as a young medical student, into the desperate effort to save President Kennedy’s life. Dr. Curtis’ first-hand description of the nature of the president’s wounds was riveting. The president was killed by a shot from the front, he said.

The role of the CIA in obstructing Congress’s investigation of Lee Harvey Oswald and his Cuban contacts was recounted in cool detail by former congressional investigator Dan Hardway. Undercover officer George Joannides obstructed justice, he explained.

Doug Horne, former analyst for the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB), explained how sworn testimony taken by the ARRB shows that the president’s autopsy was fraudulent. The president’s wounds were doctored in service of the story of a “lone gunman,” he testified.

In moving remote testimony, Secret Service Agent Abe Bolden told of being arrested, framed for a crime, and thrown in jail all because he sought to tell the Warren Commission about the security failures around President Kennedy. Those who sought the truth were punished.

What Does It Add Up To?

I would say incontrovertible evidence of CIA malfeasance in the death of the president with new insight into the responsibility of the CIA and the Secret Service for obstructing the inquiry.

Amid heated online debate about the possible roles of the CIA, President Johnson, organized crime figures, or Israeli intelligence, these hearings laid down a solid foundation of fact relevant to any discussion of November 22, 1963 with authoritative new information about the cover up from Trauma Room One to Langley to Capitol Hill.

The purpose of the hearing was not to vindicate or refute anyone’s theory, but to enhance and complete the historical record of the crime, as Chad Nagle reported from the scene.

Rep. Luna and I talked about the direction of the JFK narrative after the first Task Force hearing on April 1, 2025.

As I told Matt Crumpton, I think the two Task Force hearings accomplished a lot.

I hear a lot of complaints that we need to do this or that to really get to the bottom of the JFK story. I don’t disagree. One year later, I would say Rep. Luna and her witnesses did more than anybody else in recent years to clarify the facts of the JFK assassination story for young people and interested citizens who think President Kennedy is relevant to our political world today.