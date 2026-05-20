JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Greg Dawson's avatar
Greg Dawson
4h

I commend Rep Luna and all involved in this effort. Facts and fact patterns were disclosed and the more the strings are pulled the more truth comes out. The fact that known files are being hidden even after President Trump's order tells you a lot about what has happened here. Getting those 15 boxes of JFK files would be direction 1. Pullng files from Miami and the Harvey/Morales/Joanides cabal would produce results. Hopefull that the Republicans win the House and Rep Luna's committee moves forward.

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Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
3m

What do the JFK assassination, the USS Liberty attack, and the Roswell and other UFO incidents have in common? Threats of imprisonment and possible physical harm by government agents to witnesses if they don't keep silent, and in some cases, suspicious deaths of some witnesses or whistleblowers.

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