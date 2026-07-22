JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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William Whitten's avatar
William Whitten
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My father worked at area 51 on the U2 and the Blackbird in the 1960s. He worked at Lockheed, Ontario, California at the time. He didn't tell the family about it until he retired.

He would be gone for a week and then be home for a week during that period. He was there on November 22, 1963 when JFK was assassinated.

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