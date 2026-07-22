Groom Lake (in the distance) in Area 51, Nevada . Alongside it are some of the longest runways in the world. (Credit: Doc Searls/Creative Commons 2.0 Generic License)

Thornton D. “T.D.” Barnes, who worked at Area 51 in the 1960s, has given a wide-ranging interview comprising some 140 minutes on the “Danny Jones Podcast.” He currently serves as president of Roadrunners Internationale, an alumni group for CIA and Air Force veterans of the secret base in the Nevada desert. In the interview he discusses a host of interesting topics, some directly relevant to recent JFK Facts articles.

Notably, Barnes speaks at length about the early ‘60s struggle for aerial reconnaissance superiority that became embroiled in the dual purpose cover operation for the ZRRIFLE assassination program. He touches on:

OXCART (Lockheed A-12 — the stealth, supersonic replacement for the U-2 spy plane), the Agency’s top program during Kennedy’s presidency.

The Soviet Union’s “Tall King Radar,” which posed the biggest threat to OXCART.

The CIA’s Project PALLADIUM, which began as an effort to probe the Tall King system and evolved into a long-term psychological warfare operation.

OXCART was connected to CIA assassinations chief William Harvey via his hunt for a secret Soviet military cipher machine following the Cuban Missile Crisis. PALLADIUM became entangled in Harvey’s Task Force W work targeting Cuba when a group of CIA technical specialists were arrested in Havana during a bugging operation gone bad.

Danny Jones has hosted researcher John Newman on the show twice since 2023 (Part 1 and Part 2). Although he never mentions JFK by name, Jones does ask a direct question with major JFK assassination implications: Was Barnes familiar with Operation Northwoods?

After a stammer, Barnes claims no knowledge of the infamous Joint Chiefs of Staff false-flag plan. But he does admit to his familiarity with both JCS Chairman Lyman Lemnitzer and Operation Mongoose, the anti-Castro umbrella program led by the CIA’s Edward Lansdale and closely monitored by Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

It is clear from the many books Barnes has written and interviews he has granted that the CIA trusts him as one of its last living public ambassadors from the Kennedy years. A close listen delivers both interesting stories about the CIA’s Office of Special Activities as well as insights into what topics are still off-limits.