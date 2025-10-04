JFK Facts recently published interviews with both Richard “Dick” Billings and Roy Rowan, LIFE reporter/editors who were deeply involved in the magazine’s reporting on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The previously published Billings interview focused exclusively about his participation in Operation Tilt, a joint CIA-LIFE magazine operation in the summer of 1963.

What follows is a much more expansive discussion about his wide-ranging travels in the JFK investigation — from Lee Harvey Oswald’s wife and mother appearing at his Dallas hotel room on the day of the assassination, to his interactions with Jim Garrison, his eventual role on the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA), and his Mob-did-it book with HSCA lead counsel G. Robert Blakey.

The interview was conducted at Billings’ home in Westerly, Rhode Island, in 2008. It has been edited for length and clarity. Billings died on March 4, 2022, in Kensington, Maryland, at age 92.

Richard Billings, left, and HSCA lead counsel G. Robert Blakey. (Credit: Spartacus International)

‘There Was a Team’

“While I can’t put a copyright on it, these are my thoughts, and I will be candid with you. If I got to a point that I could put a few more things together in the next couple years, I might decide to do another book. But it requires people doing things, making decisions where at the moment they have no motive to do so. I’m not very optimistic that all these things will come together. What I’m obviously saying is that to find out who actually put this thing together, who was on the ground at the time of the assassination, it would be worth another shot.

“The book [‘The Plot to Kill the President,’ later renamed ‘Fatal Hour’] that I had done on the assassination with [G. Robert] Blakey [lead counsel for the House Select Committee on Assassinations] was a step in the right direction. We were pretty careful. We were encumbered by the fact that we’d worked for a government committee, and we weren’t going to contradict what they had decided.

Left: Dust jacket of the hardback, published in 1981 (Credit: Times Books) . Right: Cover of the mass market paperback, published in 1992 (Credit: Berkley).

“We updated the paperback version, but an awful lot more has happened with the record and Review Board work in the ‘90s. I’ve learned more about what went on in Mexico, for example, in the last few months just reading Jefferson Morley’s book (‘Our Man in Mexico’) and David Kaiser’s book (‘The Road to Dallas’).

“Fabian Escalante was a chief of intelligence in Cuba. He’s written a book called the ‘Cuba Files.’ It comes to the conclusion that the perpetrators are anti-Castro Cubans, which was one of the likely suspects back in the day that we wrote ‘Plot to Kill the President.’

“He named 15 people. Ten of them are Cubans, roughly. Some of whom I had known about, some of whom I had not. He’s got Antonio Veciana in there. He’s got Eladio de Valle in there. He also named Richard Helms, a few Americans like Dave Morales and Howard Hunt. And then at the very end, having made a case for his theory, he says, ‘Gee, we found out something very interesting at the end of our investigation.’ The half-brother of Sam Giancana sat down in the early 1990s and wrote a book called ‘Double Cross.’ When Blakey and I did the introduction to our paperback, that book had just come out, and we took a look at it and we assessed it as useless. It names people, shooters. The key shooter, according to that book — and I don’t often take a chance on denying that somebody was involved — but according to Giancana’s brother, the key shooter in the window that Oswald was supposed to have occupied was a guy named Richard Cain.

“Richard Cain was a rather infamous Chicago gangster who was also informant in the sheriff’s office, Cook County, kind of a well-known person. The chances of his being a shooter are almost non-existent. The point is that Escalante kind of undercuts his whole investigation by quoting from a book that’s been discredited by most if not all of the assassination critics.

Left: Cover of the 2016 edition of “Double Cross,” supposedly co-authored by Sam Giancana and his son Chuck but first published in 1992, about 17 years after Sam Giancana was murdered in his Chicago home (Credit: Skyhorse) . Right: Richard Cain, an officer of the Chicago Police Department and simultaneously and reputedly also a “made man” of the Chicago Mafia (Credit: John Simkin/Education Forum).

“But the part that came across — even in the movie [Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK’] — there was a team. And Escalante’s book identifies that team as a group of anti-Castro Cubans.

“I think that’s what we’re going to find out, if we do, is that a team of anti-Castro Cubans was recruited in early ‘63. They didn’t have to be brought in and trained. They’d been working, if the ones I’m — I can suspect them as a group without naming individuals. Escalante names individuals. I don’t think they’re the right individuals. But there was a group. And they were sent to Dallas, [and] that there were more than one of them shooting.

“Blakey would still believe that Oswald was not just one of them, [but that] he was alone. He believed the lone gunman theory.”

Share

The Zapruder Film

“LIFE getting the Zapruder film was an achievement. The guys from LA got there earlier that afternoon.

“[Richard] Stolley was at that time the [LIFE] Los Angeles Bureau Chief, and it was kind of a race for Dallas. Los Angeles got there ahead of me, and Stolley got the Zapruder film. I got the job of setting up a headquarters in the Adolphus Hotel. A Los Angeles reporter named Tommy Thompson showed up in the office I set up. With him were Marina Oswald and Marguerite, the mother, and Oswald’s daughter. Thompson said, ‘What do I do with them now?’ I said, ‘I think you turn them over to the Secret Service. They probably would like to know where they are.’

“If there was one goof I made running that operation, it was a good one. On Sunday morning I didn’t assign a photographer to the city jail where they were going to move Oswald from city jurisdiction to county jurisdiction. So, who’d LIFE have covering the shooting of Oswald? Nobody. Now, you can say that magazine fared well, because there were some great photographs you were able to buy. But I still have bad feelings about that failure on my part.

Left: Richard Stolley (1928-2021) in 1975 (Credit: Pekin Bicentennial) . Right: Richard Billings in an undated photo (Credit: Spartacus Educational).

“The way we got the film was a story in itself. But we got it. LIFE paid no money for the damn thing. In terms of magazine publishing, it was a great deal. But it was a terrible, terrible thing that it did to the magazine’s reputation later on. The big mistake we made was to hold on to the film. Years later, there were still arguments over others trying to use the film. Saturday Evening Post wanted to use it on the cover. I had been in the Miami Bureau at the time in ‘63, but I was back in New York having meetings with lawyers all the time who wanted to make sure we weren’t going to lose our rights to that damn film. That was a publisher’s decision. I thought it was a mistake. But on the other hand, the film itself was of important use in being able to learn the little minutiae that happened on that day.

“There was one piece of minutiae that was terribly important to come to grips with. And that was how many shots? With the Zapruder film, by blowing up the frames of the crucial moments and getting a little box that you could magnify them up to 11x14 size, we could analyze that film fairly well. Others have done more since. But that’s what I took to Texas when I interviewed Gov. John Connally. And that’s what he was looking at when he said, ‘The President has been hit.’ And you can see Kennedy going with this motion. And Connally’s saying, ‘I wasn’t hit by then. I saw him with his hands, and then I was hit.’

“With that statement, Connally’s telling me there was no single bullet. Specter was wrong. [Warren Commission counsel Arlen Specter proposed the controversial “magic bullet” theory.] They were hit by separate shots. And if they were hit by separate shots, there was more than one shooter. I won’t belabor this. It simply was the way I used the Zapruder film to make points that made stories. And I was happy to have it. Also the famous backyard photograph.

“The backyard photograph was taken with a little home camera by Marina Oswald. I learned about the photograph when I went back to Dallas a couple of weeks after the assassination and met with a guy named Jim Martin who was Marina’s lawyer, or said he was. They soon had a falling out. But he was the one who had control of the backyard photograph, and for $10,000, I bought it. It was shipped to New York and put on the cover.

“In those days, when newspapers and magazines published printed illustrations like this, they did a little airbrushing to make the features come out more clearly. Well, by airbrushing this photograph they totally confirmed the attitudes of people who were convinced it was a phony and that Oswald’s head had been attached to somebody else’s body. I was pretty sure I had bought an original negative that hadn’t been doctored. And when that became an issue years later with the House Select Committee, it was determined that there were no signs of fakery. So I think that the backyard photograph is really what we thought it was.

Warren Commission Exhibits 133 A, 133 B and 133 C, known as the backyard photos, were allegedly taken of accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald in spring 1963 by Marina Oswald in Dallas. CE 133 A featured on the cover of LIFE Magazine’s Feb. 21, 1964, edition. (Credit: Warren Commission)

“The Connally testimony with the Zapruder film was a breakthrough because LIFE was the first national publication or network to question the Warren findings. I had initial suspicions when I was in Dallas, but I came back to Miami and put the subject out of my mind. I didn’t have thoughts about conspiracy. I knew people in Miami from other things I had been doing. I had been covering anti-Castro Cuba, the CIA, and the Mafia as well for a while, and I knew people in those communities, some of whom would make little remarks about, ‘Hey, what about this Kennedy thing? Lot going on there.’ I wasn’t paying attention. There was a guy named John Martino who, in fact, some now believe did know some things. I didn’t listen. I knew some agency people. I knew them socially. We played golf, went fishing. My point is in those days, the end of ‘63, into ‘64, I had more or less abdicated a responsibility to know what happened. I consciously allowed the government to investigate it, and they came out with the Warren Report. And even then, in fall of ‘64, I was unmoved, unmotivated.

“Not until a few of the books began to stir up some disagreement — critics like Mark Lane — did I get interested. And that’s what evolved into the ‘Matter of the Reasonable Doubt’ story that LIFE did. After that I was hooked. I was mainly hooked because we said something I thought was important and I thought we backed it up pretty well, even though I went and interviewed Specter for a day. He was still a DA down in Philadelphia. And we put him in the story too but made it clear that we believed Connally’s reaction to the event.

Left: Cover of the Feb. 21, 1964, issue of LIFE Magazine showing one of the controversial backyard photos of accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Right: Cover of the Nov. 25, 1966, issue of LIFE, calling into question whether the assassination could have been the work of a lone gunman (Credit: LIFE Magazine).

“Roy [Rowan] was my boss. But we both worked for a managing editor named George Hunt. I didn’t know Roy went down and interviewed Connally, but I think it was arranged by Hunt, because he had some idea that I was a little wild in my theories. You can’t blame them — they’re going out on a limb and quoting Connally saying something fairly shocking, Governor of Texas who was damn near killed is telling you that the Warren Report’s wrong. And I had no doubt about it. But who’s [Billings]? There were some things in my background. And Hunt knew that. I think he suspected correctly that I was a little bit overenthusiastic about some of my work. So quite understandably Hunt said, ‘Why don’t you get down the talk to Connally and see if Billings is sane.’ And Roy did. And Connally confirmed what he said.

“I met with Connally at his ranch in Texas in the fall of ‘66. We ran the story in November. And Roy would’ve met with Connally somewhere between, God, it was close, because I interviewed Connally, we ran the story within a month. Somewhere in that in-between, Roy went and confirmed what I had reported. And that caused a bit of a stir. Time came out that same week in a press section and said we were wrong. Time-Life!

“Years later, when I worked for the House Committee, Connally came as a witness. And Blakey, the chief counsel, claims he talked Connally out of his testimony, that they went back to Blakey’s office after Connally appeared at the hearing, and that he explained to him how Connally was wrong. Well, I don’t believe Blakey’s interpretation of Connally, because Connally never indicated to me that he was wrong. He was very sure of himself. Absolutely positive that he wasn’t hit by that same bullet. Connally confirmed what he told me when Roy went down there.

Frame 230 of the Zapruder Film appeared on the cover of LIFE Magazine’s Nov. 25, 1966, edition, showing President Kennedy struck by gunfire while Gov. Connally, seated in front of him, appears untouched. (Credit: windvale/YouTube)

“I’m not convinced by head movements and stuff like that. I gather from people who know about such things that you can hit the head from the rear and have it do that.

“I think — there was more than one shooter, and that, at least four shots, probably more. We’re never going to win that one, I don’t think. It’s only to be able to develop enough information about the planning surrounding this, getting enough people who are still alive to tell under some kind [of immunity].”

Jim Garrison

“After we ran ‘A Matter of Reasonable Doubt,’ I went back to Dallas and I went up on the overpass and I really got into it. All that stuff, it’s a lot of minutiae that bogs down anything that could be done today. But I wanted to know a bunch of things that these books have told us about. What I was doing then led me to come across the fact that the DA in New Orleans was doing his own investigation. So I went and met with [Jim] Garrison. It was still 1966. It was December. I walked into Garrison’s office. He threw a picture on the table and said, ‘He may not be the assassin, but he’ll do.’

“I cracked up. It was a picture of David Ferrie with paste-on eyebrows.

“Garrison proceeded to outline a fascinating case. I mean he was a clever, fascinating guy. And there was a lot to be said for what he’d come across, especially the identity of David Ferrie, who was a pilot who flew into the Cuban mess and worked for [Mafia boss] Carlos Marcello. I hadn’t thought very much about who was behind this conspiracy, even by this time. We’d done a story indicating there was more than Oswald. But I could only say that what I knew about organized crime, which is a bit, that there was some logic to the fact that if you got an investigation going on in New Orleans, you take a look at Carlos Marcello. Garrison didn’t see it that way.

“I listened to the story he had to tell, the part about Ferrie and what Ferrie did the night of the assassination, driving all the way over to Texas with a couple of these young guys he went around with and his strange activities, culminating in early 1967 with his death, which seemed mysterious in itself, supposed to have died of natural causes, but high blood pressure is not a natural cause. He was probably murdered. The problem was that after I had spent most of that period in New Orleans learning what Garrison was up to, and in the give-and-take of offering some opinions, I became somewhat, I guess, ‘guilty’ is not too strong a word, of participating too much in a public investigation. I guess it was inevitable. You sit and start talking to somebody about what’s going on. It’s impossible not to make suggestions. Though I was criticized for being too close to the Garrison investigation, I was later criticized for trying to torpedo the Garrison investigation. LIFE, which in this case is Billings, was suspected at least of trying to steer the investigation away from the CIA and back to the Mob.

“The fact is that with his naming of Ferrie, which I thought had some logic to it, and going public, Garrison made himself vulnerable. Bob Kennedy then decided he wanted to know what this guy Garrison had. He sent Walter Sheridan down to New Orleans. Walter Sheridan was an investigator, former FBI, very close aide of Robert Kennedy’s, and somebody I knew from playing touch football on Sunday afternoons in Washington. I guess it was a mistake, but I decided I’d introduce Sheridan to Garrison, and they hated each other. It didn’t work. And it ended with Garrison indicting Sheridan for perjury. It got serious. I didn’t care that he was mean to Sheridan. What did bother me about Garrison, even after Ferrie had been murdered or whatever he had been — it was my belief that he at least should be looking into organized crime.

Left to Right: Robert F. Kennedy with Walter Sheridan (center) and International Brotherhood of Teamsters chairman Jimmy Hoffa (Credit: Loudoun Progress) . New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison (Credit: Wall of Celebrities) . David Ferrie (Credit: coverthistory.ie) . Carlos Marcello (Credit: Chris Harris/agallery.com).

“It turned out to be very logical to look into organized crime. You want to know where Oswald came from. Oswald may have been — and I don’t discredit the possibility that Oswald was later a CIA — I think it’s strong to call him an agent, but I think CIA got control of him later on. I have no problem with that. But I also know that Oswald grew up in New Orleans, and he had an uncle named Dutz Murret. Dutz Murret was a bookie working for the Marcello organization. So Marcello knew who Oswald was at an important juncture in Oswald’s life. So to do as Garrison did — to totally discount the possibility that organized crime should have been suspect — was a mistake.

“The reason he did that was he didn’t want to get killed. Who am I to encourage him to get killed? If you’re going to do this stuff, you can’t just give the notorious number one crime boss in the country a pass because you’re afraid he’s going to kill you. You can’t just give him a pass because he’s dangerous.

“I wasn’t trying to steer Garrison away, but I was frustrated, angry that he was very cavalier and went and took the testimony of a guy named Perry Russo, who was a flake, and used it to indict Clay Shaw, which I thought was a terrible mistake. I don’t know who Clay Shaw was to this day. He had some connections to some stuff going on overseas. He might’ve been a CIA, whatever … I don’t think he was part of the CIA conspiracy to kill Kennedy, and I don’t think Garrison should’ve put him on trial in the first place.

“I left LIFE in the spring of ‘68. LIFE wasn’t going to publish what I wanted to publish then, a five-part series on Garrison. Who he was and why he went wrong and what happened leading up to it.

“This five-part series was published by the Chicago Daily News, and I made sure Garrison got a copy before it was published by going to New Orleans and getting a rental car and going out to his house and blocking his car as he was trying to get out of the driveway. That was the last time we had any polite conversation.

“He became a famous New Orleans character. Became a judge. He wrote a book and had a loyal following, and came out of it quite well. The only trouble was, he was wrong. Now, you can argue that he did some good, he identified certain people like Ferrie and [Guy] Banister, others. OK, if they did what we think they did. There were a number of things that happened because of the Garrison investigation that might not have happened. Whether that has made the search for truth more successful, I don’t know.

“Garrison claims that he had some support from Senator [Russell] Long, but I never verified that. And I have to say, I didn’t really care. I was cocky enough to think I could assess what he was doing on my own, and not really caring about what the politicians were doing to support him.

“I was fascinated that he was even into the thing, because he was the only law-enforcement officer that was openly open-minded about what happened. And for a while I let that go too far, because I was convinced he was onto something. I think he was onto something.

“It wasn’t only that he was afraid of getting killed by the gangsters, but he got himself in a position where he had to keep generating news, news, news, big stuff. All this was expected of him, so he started to make up things. He was playing on the fact that Shaw was an easy target, because of his homosexuality — he was very public about Shaw’s character, which was not something that Garrison should’ve done, but he did. There was this terrible scene. He had Shaw in the courtroom — they were building an indictment by means of these public hearings. And he did this thing about using Perry Russo, who really was kind of a weird guy, brought him in and had him sit there, and he did this business about, ‘Do you recognize this man?’ and all this crap. He had overextended himself. He knew he was in trouble and he wasn’t going to admit it. He was going to keep bluffing. Meanwhile he got indicted for taking slot-machine kickbacks.

“I would have these long sessions with [Garrison] and I would say, ‘Who is Clem Bertrand?’ Clem Bertrand is in the Warren Report, mentioned a number of times in the testimony of a lawyer down there. I remember asking Garrison, ‘Who is this guy Clem Bertrand that so-and-so keeps talking about?’ And Garrison’s answer — and this was in December just before Christmas — was, ‘Well, he’s a homosexual guy, lives in the French Quarter. But his real name is Clay Shaw, and he’s not important.’ I remember that very clearly; they did not have any interest in Shaw as a suspect in December, and yet in March he was indicting him for the murder of the President. And I’m sure that Ferrie was well known to a lot of people down there as a Marcello guy.

“But I think Pershing Gervais was the source [who tipped Garrison off about the New Orleans connection to the assassination]. Do you remember Pershing Gervais? Well, he was a dishonest cop. He was not a very likable guy. He was the cop who had to pick up the bag money … but he was a very good friend of Garrison’s, and I think he was the one.

“Garrison had another friend named Dave Chandler. Chandler is the guy who called me to tell me Garrison was trying to make a case. Chandler was a newspaper reporter, Times Picayune, when I first met him. He quit the paper, became a freelancer, and I hired him as a stringer down there; was a good friend of Garrison’s.

“If you’re really interested in the Garrison case, you got to get [Joan Mellen’s] book. She came up here and interviewed me, which I guess she regrets because when the book came out I didn’t like it.

“She became a great fan of Garrison’s, I mean really liked him, supported him. Her book reflects that. I guess I indicated that I didn’t agree with that.”

George Joannides

(Jefferson Morley, former Washington Post reporter and JFK Facts editor, discovered that the CIA liaison to Blakey and Billings during the House Select Committee hearings had actually served as the agency’s point man with the DRE, a group that interacted with Oswald before the assassination.)

“George Joannides. That was a coup by Jefferson Morley to identify what the CIA was up to in their so-called cooperation. Blakey was convinced that the CIA were honorable people. If they say they’re doing things for us, with us, that we should believe them. They’ll cooperate with us. This destroyed Blakey. He was furious that they would not tell him. They would assign Joannides to a job as a liaison to the House committee and not tell us that Joannides had been the case officer of the DRE, which he was.

“Blakey has moved. He made a quantum jump from the position that he had when he came to Washington do that job, because the acoustics told us that there was a shot coming from behind the grassy knoll, atop the grassy knoll. Didn’t do anything. Didn’t hit anybody. And didn’t contradict the fact that Oswald was the one assassin. At least, the evidence didn’t go beyond the fact that, yeah, there was another shooter and we don’t know what happened to the bullet.

“Morley’s thing came out in the Miami magazine. Miami News has a magazine that ran the account of Joannides. And Blakey had been made aware of it and was very angry.

“I think Blakey felt betrayed, because he was betrayed. He’s the one that made the deal. CIA reneged on the deal. I sort of chortled. What do you expect [from the CIA]?

“I didn’t know who Joannides was until Morley came out with that story, although I should have. I knew the DRE people.

“Before the Joannides story came out, my three main areas of interest were: Sylvia Odio, George de Mohrenschildt, and 544 Camp Street. [Odio was a Cuban expatriate living in Dallas. She testified to the Warren Commission that two anti-Castro men arrived at her home and introduced her to Oswald in the fall of 1963. George de Mohrenschildt was an aristocratic White Russian geologist and likely CIA operative who befriended Oswald in Dallas, and 544 Camp Street was the New Orleans office of former FBI agent Guy Banister where anti-Castro Cubans congregated.] Solve those and you got it. Obviously, though, you’re not going to solve it.

“That [Odio] meeting is terribly important, because it brings Oswald into the picture.

“She said Oswald was there with two guys she couldn’t identify. She called them either Mexicans or whatever. This came to the Warren Commission and Wesley James Liebeler, one of the better chief assistant counsels on the commission, went to [Warren Commission head counsel] J. Lee Rankin and said about this Odio thing: “We got a problem.” And Rankin said, “No, Mr. Liebeler, you have a problem. Get it solved.” And they solved it in the worst possible way: they got the FBI to claim it was not Oswald, but three people by the name of Hall, Howard, Seymour. Loren Hall, Larry Howard, Billy Seymour. And there it stood. Well, I don’t know Seymour or Howard, but I got to know Hall pretty well, and he’s a bullshitter and this and that and the other thing. But I don’t think he was at Odio’s apartment, and Kaiser does. To this day he believes that Oswald wasn’t there. [Note: Kaiser actually believes it was Oswald. ~ Eds.] Therefore, you have to find somebody who was there. And Skip Hall is the one that he picked. That was the FBI’s explanation.

Left to Right: Lawrence John Howard, Jr.; Loran “Skip” Hall; William Houston Seymour (Credit: tangodown63.com)

“Hall is dead now and there’s another guy by the name of Gerry Patrick Hemming who is somebody I kept turning off and he kept coming back. I have to admit I’m more interested in him now, even though I thought he was bullshitting then, because he’s persistent. He’s the one who says he called the office of Bill Baggs, who was the editor of Miami News — Hemming’s good at making himself famous — his famous statement was, “If Hall is in Dallas, tell him to get out of there,” on the day of the assassination. Well, I think that Kaiser’s wrong about that meeting, and that Oswald very likely was there. Odio was convinced it was Oswald.

“With Morley’s book you got a lot more to buttress the suspicion that Oswald was down [in Mexico]. The CIA knew he was there, because they had him under — it’s hard to say — he wasn’t an agent or employee, whatever the hell he was. He was in employment. But he was working with them, and with the Cubans.

“See, there’s the tough part.

“In New Orleans, as in Mexico City, there’s new stuff coming out on Oswald and his relationship with Cubans, and were they Castro Cubans or anti-Castro Cubans. If they were anti-Castro Cubans, did Oswald know they were, or did he think they were Castro Cubans? Jesus, you can drive yourself nuts with this stuff.”

Did he think he was infiltrating one group on behalf of another group?

“Yeah, that’s right. My point was that Sylvia Odio at that time was an extremely important witness who was not used well.

“George de Mohrenschildt — I went to see him in ‘67. I also had lunch with [CIA Chief of the Western Hemisphere] Dave Phillips three weeks before he died. I meet these guys in times when I know they want to use me, and they’re not going to tell me anything. But I go and have these meetings because I’m curious, then I can’t figure out why I did it, because I didn’t learn anything.

“De Mohrenschildt didn’t tell me a damn thing. Except there was a guy kind of in and out of his apartment. His wife was there, and this guy who was sort of monitoring things. So I suspected he was being controlled by the CIA. How could I prove that? ‘Who’s that guy?’ De Mohrenschildt said, ‘Oh, he’s a so-and-so. He’s a friend of mine.’

“Total bullshit. De Mohrenschildt clearly had a mission. His mission was not to go live in Dallas with a guy and hang around with a jerk named Oswald. He was assigned by the CIA, I’m convinced now, to watch over Oswald, to take care of him, to make sure he doesn’t get out of line. Because they might want to use him someday. I don’t think de Mohrenschildt knew that he was going to shoot Kennedy or he was going to be part of the shooting of Kennedy. I think de Mohrenschildt was terribly upset when he learned all this later, and I think he was in a quandary when I met him. As we know, he committed suicide [just before he was to testify before the HSCA.]”

You believe it was suicide?

“Yeah, I do.

* * *

“The CIA station chief in Mexico City was Win Scott. Winston Scott wrote a book about Oswald. Wrote a book about the CIA, but it’s about Oswald, and when Oswald was there. And for years, this is key, we believed — we were told, and the Warren Commission published — that there was no knowledge of Oswald’s trip to Mexico until the day after the assassination when Oswald was identified. Then they knew that he had been there. Well, that’s not true. They knew he was there when he was there. And Scott was going to write about it, and the book disappeared after he died. Scott died suddenly of a heart attack in the ‘70s. [Legendary CIA counterespionage officer] James Jesus Angleton came to Scott’s home immediately. Scott’s wife let him in the office. Angleton took the manuscript. That was the end of that.

“When I was working for the committee, I was told one afternoon, ‘Angleton’s upstairs.’ What? ’Yeah, they’re talking to Angleton.’ One of the lawyers was sitting up there with Angleton, so I went up to listen in. I knew I wasn’t going to learn anything. Angleton was totally useless. But I went, and he was sitting there with this lawyer, and here was a dead mouse on the floor. I kept looking at this mouse thinking, ‘What kind of symbolism is this?’

“The Oswald at the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City: That’s an important picture. I took that picture to Washington when I was working on the Garrison thing in New Orleans, but I was in Washington for some reason or another. This guy came over, and we were at the Jefferson Hotel, went in the back, in the bar or someplace private. I showed him the picture and I said, ‘I want to learn more about it.’ I gave it to him before, and he came back having shown it to his friends at the agency. And he said, ‘We’re not going to tell you who it is. You got to go to the New Orleans cops. Secondly, you ought to stay away from this.’”

Share

Mary Meyer

[Mary Meyer, the beautiful former wife of high-ranking CIA executive Cord Meyer, was another of JFK’s many lovers while he was in the White House. She was murdered in Georgetown less than a year after the assassination.]

“That’s one of the real tragedies. She was shot. They did arrest a suspect. But he didn’t murder her, or at least they didn’t think he did, because he was acquitted. I don’t think Cord Meyer had anything to do with the death of his ex-wife, but that agency he worked for certainly did. She knew things. She was smart. Kennedy told her things. She got into LSD at one point, and really was quite in love with John Kennedy when he was President. He exploited that pretty well. But if you can’t figure out who killed Kennedy, you’ll never figure out who killed Mary Meyer.

“Some writer from New York, a guy who writes mostly society stuff, interviewed [Cord] Meyer when he was in the nursing home, soon to die of cancer. And this guy, it’s funny because he wasn’t a tough investigative reporter, said, ‘Who do you think killed your ex-wife?’ And Meyer said, ‘The same people who killed Kennedy.’ I think he’s telling the truth. I think that’s what he knew.

“There’s a scene when they had a service at the National Cathedral. There’s [Cord] Meyer flanked by Helms on one side and Angleton on the other, and he’s bawling like a baby. He probably knew that she was killed because she knew too much. That’s my belief. I’ll never prove it. But since you asked.

“There are people in Washington still digging at this, but they’re not going to get anywhere — because CIA didn’t leave any opening. They’re very efficient.

“It wasn’t hard with her. They knew she took a walk on the tow path the same route every day. So you get a professional hit man, it was pretty easy, and go and shoot her in the head. Terrible, but that’s what happened.

“[Washington Post editor Ben] Bradlee was married to [Meyer’s sister] Toni Pinchot. Bradlee did show up with his wife at [Mary’s] apartment the next day. It was Angleton who was there. And Angleton was looking for the diary. He knew about the diary. I think he found the diary.

“Angleton used to get his Mercedes serviced at the same Gulf station I did, and I was tempted one day to stick a note on the windshield: what happened to the diary? But I thought better of that.

Do you think there is any connection to Watergate? President Nixon told his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, to bring in CIA Director Richard Helms and say any further inquiry into the Texan money found on the burglars would open up the “whole Bay of Pigs thing.”

“Don’t lose that. You have something good there. The Liedtke brothers who worked with George H. W. Bush in Zapata Oil. They were Pennzoil, but they were Zapata earlier. And Bill Liedtke was the one who sent the check to Mexico City and they took the money to Maurice Stans and they found the check in [Watergate burglar Bernard] Barker’s possession when they arrested him after the Watergate break-in. Nixon told Haldeman to tell Helms that they got to tell [FBI Director] Pat Gray to get off of this thing or they’re going to bring up the whole Bay of Pigs. And Haldeman says that when Nixon says Bay of Pigs, he means the Kennedy assassination. Haldeman went before the Senate and was asked, ‘What is Nixon talking about when he mentions the Bay of Pigs, all this Cuban stuff or Mexican stuff?’ There were different things that they asked about. Nixon, those were terms he used. And Haldeman said, ‘He’s referring to the Kennedy assassination.’ Nobody bothered to ask Haldeman, what did he have?

“There wasn’t another question.”

Do you think George H. W. Bush was in the CIA long before he became the director?

“Yeah, I do. Yeah, that’s him [referred to in an immediate post-assassination memo from FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover]. Hoover didn’t write that, he cited it. And it was a report on the reaction of the Miami Cubans as I recall. Hoover referred to the memo as having come from George Bush of the CIA. And of course they were asked about it many times, and they’d say, well, we’ve had some security guy named George Bush. No, that was George H. W. Bush who worked for the CIA, and the crap he had to put up with, because the CIA is sacrosanct. They can’t be belonged to.

Memo from FBI Director Edgar Hoover to the State Department, citing information from “Mr. George Bush of the Central Intelligence Agency,” one week after the assassination. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“He did other things. He had an oil company named Zapata Oil when he was with the CIA, and they were drilling for oil off the Cay Sal Bank, which is instead of 90 miles from Cuba, it’s 20 miles from Cuba. I can’t prove it, but I think George H. W. Bush was a very loyal CIA guy.

“There’s a guy who recently got shot by the cops in Houston. His name is Roland Carnaby. It’s clear from the reports that Carnaby was a long-time blankety-blank of the CIA. He’s got many contracting companies doing all sorts of secret shit around the world. And the CIA says, ‘We don’t know him. Not one of ours.’ People say, ‘We saw him at Langley, at a reception or a meeting. He was president of the CIA retired officers association in Houston.’ CIA: ‘We never heard of him.’ I mean, Christ, he’s dead and nobody wants to believe he did anything. He doesn’t exist. He never did exist. They get away with it — you know, it’s a form of patriotism to be loyal to our security services. Big question, is the CIA worth the trouble?

Do you think the anti-Castro assassination team formed out of anger over Bay of Pigs?

“The Cubans were mighty pissed off about the Bay of Pigs, no question. They hated Kennedy. So they had a motive. In the work that I did, I heard time and time again, tapes and so forth, condemnations, angry. People in Dallas, people all over, they hated Kennedy, sure. I don’t give a pass to anybody.

“Kaiser is the first real academic who has come forward on the subject. And he’s right about a number of things. He sticks with the lone assassin, which I think is a mistake. I can’t prove it’s a mistake.

“It doesn’t do for me to speculate except to say that I need to be able to put that together. The only thing that’s going to put it together is the people who did it, and I don’t mean just the actual shooters, but the people who organized it, trained them — have to talk, have to be believed, and that is a very difficult proposition. We talked loosely about things like immunity from prosecution. I don’t know who’s going to be granted immunity from prosecution. I would hope somebody would figure that out.

“Chances are, we’re going to be left with identifying groups. It hasn’t changed since I wrote the book in 1980. There are these groups who qualify as suspects. In those days, there were the Soviets, the Cubans, meaning Castro Cubans, anti-Castro Cubans, the Mob and U.S. government agencies. And then we’d lump them all together, but you know who we’re talking about. Then we went down the list and decided that no, Castro didn’t do it. That’s unlikely. The Soviet Union didn’t do it. That’s unlikely. I know that you’re still reading stuff from the CIA investigation going on in Mexico at the time, convinced that the Soviets were involved. But we narrowed it down to anti-Castro Cubans, the Mob, and then, depending on who you’re talking to, you bring the CIA back into perspective. It’s hard to say that people like Richard Helms had any idea what was going on.”

You actually met with Martino, Phillips, and de Mohrenschildt. So you think any of them had a role in the assassination?

“Phillips had a role in the work-up, because he knew. He did deal with Oswald in my view. And if he was in Dallas that day, he knew something was going on. If he had just said, ‘Yeah, I was in Dallas. I happened to visit my brother.’ But he doesn’t. The way the story runs is, he’s on his deathbed and he finally confesses to his brother, like Trafficante supposedly confessed to his lawyer. When people do that, OK, I’ll believe.

“I mean they can’t just sort of say it, like Howard Hunt in his book says that Cord Meyer was involved in the assassination. What right has Howard Hunt — he starts writing stuff and nobody believes him. Maybe that’s what he thinks he was accomplishing. Phillips was saying things. On his deathbed he’s supposed to have said, ‘I was in Dallas’ on the day of the assassination. Well, thanks a lot. Phillips, Hunt, those bastards knew damn well when they did it, we’re going to screw it up even more, make it more difficult for them.

“Martino is where I kick myself because I just didn’t trust him. I didn’t think he had the weight and I ignored him and I was wrong. I mean, from what I now know. It was a bad mistake on my part. He’d say, ‘Hey, hey Richard. What do you think about Dallas?’ Call up on the phone, this whispery voice. And I — it was a bad, bad oversight on my part — to almost snobbishness. I don’t know what got into me. Why the hell didn’t I go? He was a pretty nice guy.

“I don’t think de Mohrenschildt knew shit about the assassination. I think he was purely there to keep an eye on Oswald. And that’s important. They had plans for Oswald to do something. The diabolical CIA had de Mohrenschildt take care of him, and I’m sure that’s what it was. By the time the fall of 1963 came around, de Mohrenschildt was in Haiti. He wasn’t even there. I’m not trying absolve him, I just don’t see him as a part of the assassination.

Any indication of what the family thinks?

“Indication is they absolutely don’t want to have anything to do with anybody that ever questions it. They don’t. I told you that story about Sheridan coming down. That told us that Bob Kennedy was interested in knowing if there really was a case. Sheridan reported back that Garrison didn’t have a case. I think probably Bob Kennedy knew a lot of stuff that they didn’t talk about.”