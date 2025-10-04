JFK Facts

Charles Drago
Oct 4

I submit that the designers of the Dealey Plaza attack understood and worked to effect their prime operational directive.

To wit: Once the shooting commences, JFK must die before his limousine reaches the triple underpass.

Thus we may confidently conclude that sixty-two years of utterly unconvincing speculations and ludicrous confessions concocted ostensibly to identify the gunmen who fired at JFK in fact were created to misdirect investigations and/or enrich the fabulists.

The individuals who shot and killed JFK certainly were recruited from the thin ranks of the world's most accomplished, trusted hunters of humans.

For-hire assets, if you will. Devoid of political allegiances. Possessed of sang-froid. Unnamed. Beyond the grasp of justice.

So take your Richard Cains and anti-Castro gusanos and James Files and the rest of their troupe of vaudevillian villains and toss them out of history's back alley stage door. Where Rob Reiner awaits.

Think. Imagine.

Eldon Krugman
Oct 6

“We were encumbered by the fact we’d worked for a government committee, and we weren’t going to contradict what they had decided.” I nearly left the article at that point as propaganda would give precedent over fact. IF they viewed an undoctored version of the Zapruder film, then they blinked when frame Z313 was presented. “NO” mention of a shot from the front, a second shooter, a “true” conspiracy, not just “probably” as concluded by the HSCA, IIRC! So Operation Mockingbird was tasked with controlling the media, was Billings a perpetrator or a victim?

