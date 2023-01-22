R.I.P. David Crosby, Rock Musician and Warren Commission Critic
The singer challenged the official story to the end
David Crosby, the mustachioed and angel-voiced musician who became an iconic rock star as a member of both The Byrds and the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, died in California on January 19, at age 81.
Crosby was known to be outspoken on any number of issues, and in recent years could be found excoriating Donald Trump in the same breath as def…
