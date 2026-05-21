Bob Blakey was a central, sometimes controversial, figure in the second official investigation of JFK’s murder, the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA).

Jim DiEugenio’s sensitive obituary in Kennedys and King traces the learning curve of the organized crime prosecutor who served as HSCA chief counsel in 1978 and wrote the Committee’s final report. That report found that Kennedy “in all likelihood” was killed by conspirators who could not be identified.

The Washington Post obituary illuminates how and why the deception of CIA officer George Joannides caused Blakey to change his mind about who was responsible for the assassination.

The New York Times obituary is misleading because it is outdated. It omits the Joannides story and its influence on Blakey, despite the fact that Times reporter Scott Shane reported on the CIA’s “cagey” Oswald story back in 2009.