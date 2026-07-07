John Stockwell speaks about the JFK assassination in an unidentified and uncredited video posted to the C-SPAN website. (Credit: C-SPAN)

Decorated former CIA operations officer John Stockwell passed away on June 14, 2026.

Stockwell worked for the Agency from 1964 until his resignation in 1977. An obituary at the website of FAIR (Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting) says he was stationed in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), Vietnam, and Angola, eventually quitting the CIA in disgust over the “brutal mass killing by US proxies.”

Having received the Intelligence Medal of Merit for his service, he later testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Agency abuses in 1978, on the eve of publishing a best-selling exposé entitled “In Search of Enemies.” The book prompted the CIA to sue him successfully for “not submitting to agency censorship.”

Stockwell then embarked on the college lecture circuit. In 1987, he delivered a talk entitled “The Secret Wars of the CIA,” in which he described the CIA’s purpose as being

“to keep the world unstable, and to propagandize the American people to hate, so we will let the establishment spend any amount of money on arms.”

He also became outspoken concerning CIA culpability over the Indonesian genocide of 1965 in which some 800,000 people were killed.

Stockwell on JFK

In a 3½-minute uncredited video posted to the C-SPAN website and time-stamped Dec. 27, 1989, Stockwell briefly lays out his theory of the assassination of President Kennedy.

“So, what happened was a team of what they call ‘CIA renegades’ — because it wasn’t the coat-and-tie people inside the building like myself, and David McMichael I think is sitting in the back — CIA officers who were of the establishment inside. It was the renegades down in Florida, who were working this destabilization activity against Cuba, working with Cuban exiles, overlapping greatly with the Mafia, which was involved in this flow of drugs from Cuba into the United States. These people plotted a military style ambush in Dallas, and they set up a team of shooters on the top of buildings. They had the cooperation of someone in the Secret Service. They had the cooperation of the Dallas police. They got the parade route redirected. They got Kennedy into this — the car into this place where he would have to make a 120-degree turn. The Secret Service driver stopped when the bullets began flying, and anyone who’s been through that kind of training — and I’ve been through their bang-and-burn courses — they drill it into you that when the bullets start flying in a situation like, you have a president or yourself or something, you mash down on the gas, and you get the hell out of there. You don’t stop and look around as a seasoned Secret Service driver did in fact. And Kennedy was shot down short distances from shooting stations, probably four of them, firing probably seven shots. He was hit twice — once in the back, once in the front of the neck — and twice in the head. Connally was hit once or twice. Two bullets were fired on each side of the thing. The convoy then blasted away and got out of there. Immediately, the FBI launched a cover-up, the announced purpose by the people in the establishment being to prove — to reassure, as they put it — the nation that it was the work of the lone assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. The evidence was tampered with massively. The president’s body was altered. The photographs of the autopsy were altered, and 49 witnesses were killed so they could not blow the whistle and testify and blow this thing open. Until this day, despite the fact that the House committee in 1979 concluded that it was a conspiracy, there has been no formal investigation by the Justice Department of the conspiracy to kill our president. This was nothing less than a coup d’etat. They were faced — they, the conservatives, the ones that hated John Kennedy, were faced — with his reelection and possibly his brother’s after that, and they could not be bothered to wait for democracy to take its course. So, they plotted an ambush, and they killed him. And their choice — a man who was playing ball with them, who was accepting money from the Mob — Lyndon Johnson moved right into the presidency, and the oil depletion allowance, the Vietnam War, the essential things they wanted they got immediately. The crusade against organized crime was dropped, and world went on as they wanted it to, according to their wishes, without their having to bother with an election. Read for yourselves. We’ve got a number of meticulously researched books out on the market now and a bunch of people who are determined to bring this out, and finally, two and a half decades later, make it clear to the people that the government must sooner or later face the truth.”

The Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO), founded by CIA psychological warfare officer David Atlee Phillips (1922-1988), reposted Stockwell’s obituary in the New York Times on June 25. It quotes a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office saying there was no sign of foul play in the death. However, the Times also reported that the county medical examiner was considering suicide as a possible cause.

RIP, John Stockwell.