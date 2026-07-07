JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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THE TRAJECTORY's avatar
THE TRAJECTORY
6h

That day my fellow "True Patriots" is the day we lost the America that all our Veterans had sacrificed so much for in all previous wars. When they eliminated our hopes and promises we had found in this rather young, brave and fearless leader. America has never regained what we had one day prior and the conspirators which took power that day have in so many ways not, relinquished the controls in the cockpit since. "Profiles in Courage" is what will be needed to one day restore the dreams and aspirations our nation so tragically lost on that violence painted day. R.I.P, J.F.K.

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
5hEdited

John Stockwell was correct when he said that JFK was shot four times, and that Governor Connally was shot more than once. (Stockwell said "once or twice," though it might easily have been three times. Connally was severely injured by bullets in at least three places: his chest, his right wrist, and his left femur.) He reportedly said, "They're going to kill us all!" after the first shot hit him. After the second shot, he was unconscious. I wish more people were interested in exactly what happened to Governor Connally: exactly how many bullets wounded him; what if anything did he know about what might have been planned, etc. I absolutely do not believe that he was a participant in the plot to assassinate JFK. Nor was his wife, Eleanor, affectionately known as Nellie.

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