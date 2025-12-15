JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry Simone's avatar
Gerry Simone
8m

I saw an announcement elsewhere about two people found dead in his home but without confirmation. This is shocking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Luvara's avatar
Dave Luvara
15m

What a loss!- I did not share Rob's politics and his JFK production didn't add anything new, but his movies will last forever- true classics. Rob was a giant in his industry. May his memory be a blessing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture