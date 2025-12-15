Rob Reiner, actor, director, producer and JFK documentarian

About seven years ago, Rob Reiner called me to say he was making a JFK assassination documentary series. He was interviewing people in Washington. Would I come to lunch? I knew Reiner only through the screens: as a wiseguy liberal on social media which seemed in keeping with how I first knew him, as Meathead, wiseguy liberal on “All in the Family,” America’s most popular TV show in the 1970s. I knew his name was associated with various movies, which were impressive in their variety: the hilarious mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the intense courtroom drama A Few Good Men, the sensitive coming-of-age odyssey, Stand By Me.

What I didn’t expect was a mensch, a down-to-earth funny man with his astute wife, Michele. Without pretense, he was curious and opinionated. Over a five-star lunch worthy of a mogul, he listened, laughed, probed, and pushed while Michele guided his digressions toward useful conclusions. And, in three hours of conversation, I sensed his capacious vision of the JFK story. Rob wasn’t confined, as so many of us are, by the genres that have come to define the JFK story — true crime, conspiracy, Camelot, etc., etc. He talked about JFK’s assassination as a formative moment in his life just as it was formative of America today. I told him I would help in any way I could.

Rob couldn’t get funding for a filmed documentary so he decided in 2023 to make a podcast with Soledad O’Brien. In its lucid storytelling, Who Killed JFK? is merely the best account of the assassination produced in the past decade.

And when he came on the JFK Facts podcast, the man’s warmth, intelligence, and humanity were on display.

Such a terrible loss.