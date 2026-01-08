Robert K. Tanenbaum (1942-2026)

Robert K. Tanenbaum loomed large in life — he was a big tall man — and he loomed large in the world of JFK research. He was an outstanding criminal prosecutor in New York City. He was the deputy chief counsel for the first congressional investigation of President Kennedy’s assassination. And he was a forceful advocate for setting the JFK historical record straight.

In a post announcing his passing, his daughter, Rachael Tanenbaum, described her father as a man defined by “strength, keen intellect, integrity, and love.” She said he devoted his life to family, community service, and a lifelong pursuit of justice.

Tanenbaum’s energy and accomplishments were extraordinary. He was a college basketball star at University of California. He served as the chief of homicide prosecutions in New York City. He was the mayor of Beverly Hills, California. He wrote two dozen courtroom-driven novels, several of them best-sellers.

And his last book, “That Day In Dallas,” voiced his enduring passion for the truth about JFK’s assassination story.

From a Friend

He was “a true and wonderful friend of ours,” writes Stephen Jaffe, Hollywod media consultant.

“He was a great man, a great prosecutor, author, mayor and law professor. More than that he was a great husband to Patti and great father, a great friend to all who knew him and he was forever during his life and work a symbol of integrity. We will miss him as a colleague in our struggle to find out who killed the president.”

As deputy chief counsel of the House Select Committee on Assassinations, Tanenbaum was, in Jaffe’s words,

“completely devoted to find out the truth and report it to the American people as well as make those responsible for such a heinous act be held accountable. When he was told that the congressionally funded Committee, which he led with Dick Sprague, could not go into certain areas of the investigation because there ‘was not enough funding’ he and Sprague resigned immediately in protest of such a lie.

“The prosecutor in Bob could not abide such a constrained investigation. As he learned from his many years in New York as the head of homicide for legendary District Attorney Frank Hogan, where Bob never lost a case, anything but an honest investigation of the facts wherever they led, without fear or favor, was not a legitimate investigation at all.”

“I can only hope that he finds peace in his release from the illness which he had of late,'“ Jaffe closed. “We feel sad for his family. We feel so grateful that the path of our lives crossed his.”