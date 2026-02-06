JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ereads's avatar
Ereads
2h

It's just hard to believe that the recent massive failures (historically significant failures) that include: the Russian Collusion Hoax (resulting in Pulitzer Prizes for outright fiction???); the Hunter Biden Laptop; and the grand-daddy of them all, the entire mess that was the too-numerous-to-list errors in the response to COVID, (many others could be listed) were anything other than ideologically driven. Anyone with a slight knowledge of statistics can tell if "errors" are "random" or not...when EVERY ERROR defaults to support of left-wing propaganda...that is not evidence of random errors. There is no other explanation than ideological capture, which is reflected in the statistics that show an overwhelming majority of the staffs at "major news organizations" donate to the Democratic party, very few if any to the Republican party.

It could be complete and total incompetence, not ideological capture...but either cause is worthy of cancelling one's subscription and hoping that this diseased organization quickly fades into history.

I am a true believer in the benefits of a free press in holding government to account...but it has to always hold government to account, not favor one party over another. For example, don't tell me "Orange man bad" and "Biden is sharp as a tack". People aren't as dumb as those in the beltway believe. Tell me what is going on, and I will decide how to respond...don't tell me what to think. Opine only in the Op-eds, not on Page 1. I mourn the loss of local papers and real journalism, but these were both lost long ago. There are signs of journalism making a come-back on places like Substack, where you can read about "conspiracy theories" like maybe Oswald wasn't the "lone gunman", and maybe COVID originated in a lab sponsored by Fauci. And, apparently, it's not just me.

And the cous-de-gras: after spewing lie after lie, and then having the hubris to go with the slogan "Democracy Dies In Darkness" is not going to gain any fans...it will do just the opposite.

I shed my tears over the loss of journalism years ago...I not only won't miss the WaPo, I hope it goes away sooner rather than later.

Reply
Share
1 reply
John F. Davies USMC ret's avatar
John F. Davies USMC ret
5hEdited

While I myself don't believe Bob Woodward was a Government agent, he does appear to have had certain high level connections.

Robert Upshur Woodward attended Yale University on a Navy ROTC scholarship, and while there he majored in English and History. Woodward was also a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and Book and Snake, one of Yale's secret Senior societies, where he likely made many important personal contacts.

Following his graduation in 1965, then Ensign Woodward was assigned to the command ship USS Wright, where he served as a communications security officer, handling sensitive documents as well as nuclear weapons codes. Following his tour on the Wright, Woodward then received orders to Vietnam. However, for some reason not explained, his orders were suddenly changed and Woodward was instead assigned to the guided missile cruiser USS Fox, where he again served as a communications officer. While he was aboard, the Fox did a number of deployments to the Gulf of Tonkin off North Vietnam.

After his sea duty ended, Woodward was assigned to the Pentagon, and while there he was a watch officer at the Pentagon Communications Center. However, his main collateral duty was also as a briefing officer, and he was assigned to brief Chief of Naval Operations and later JCS Chairman Admiral Thomas Moorer, as well as White House Chief of Staff General Alexander Haig. Following the end of his service, Woodward decided to embark on a journalism career, where he eventually ended up at the Washington Post. This in spite of him having little prior journalistic experience.

While this pattern may invoke suspicion in some, speaking as a former military officer myself, it appears that during his time at Yale and also during his time in the Navy, Bob Woodward cultivated the art of making and developing relationships with people in high positions. This likely helped him during his naval career, and also with his entry into journalism.

In other words, Bob Woodward was more an opportunist than a spy.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture