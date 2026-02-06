Left: Front page of the Washington Post’s Nov. 23, 1963, edition identifying Lee Harvey Oswald as the chief suspect in the assassination of JFK. Right: Headline of the Post article that first appeared in the online edition on July 13, 2025, revealing hitherto unreported ties between Oswald and the CIA. (Credit: Washington Post)

A friend wrote to gloat over the evisceration of the Washington Post, a newspaper (and website) where I worked for 15 years. This is predictable enough in the right-wing media but lamentable when coming from friends and JFK Facts readers.

Let me quote extensively so I can dispatch definitively.

My friend wrote:

I read with amusement the Peggy Noonan column on February 6 regarding the recent layoffs at the Washington Post and her lament on losing a great newspaper that was “a thing of journalistic grandeur from some point in the 1960s through some point in the 2020s”. That timeline is interesting as it was the ‘60s when the public began to lose almost total confidence in government and the media. It’s been downhill since. While technology and social media account for a huge portion of the change, it was the cowardice of journalists and newspapers when they succumbed to the CIA’s propaganda through Operation Mockingbird. The CIA penetrated newspapers and had at least 400 journalists as “patsies” chronicled by Carl Bernstein of WAPO and that included WAPO’s Bob Woodward, and the media became, not a watchdog against bad government, but a mouthpiece for it in covering up the truth about JFK’s assassination, the war in Vietnam, Watergate and the various coups the CIA and the national security state continue to perpetuate.

This fails on several levels.

Let’s start with the inaccurate details. To imply that Carl Bernstein’s 1977 Rolling Stone report on Operation Mockingbird confirmed Bob Woodward was CIA-compromised is factually incorrect. Bernstein’s report (still the best thing written on the subject) does no such thing.

What’s the evidence Woodward was compromised, approached, or involved in Mockingbird? I see none. Yes, he cultivated high level sources with flattery, favorable coverage, and dogged reporting which resulted in some very good stories and some lousy stories. So say that about him. Don’t say, with no visible evidence, that he’s a government agent.

The notion that the Post covered up “the truth” about Watergate has the vanity of glibness. The Post covered the story of the break-in before any other publication. Yes, it is true, Woodward and Bernstein pursued the White House angle of the burglars’ story, not the CIA side. Most other reporters on the story made the same mistake. The truth is that Nixon’s role was the bigger story and the “gettable” story at the time. And I have to ask: Did your favorite publication do better? It is easy to cast aspersions on “professional journalists working for a reputable news organization.” Until you try to replace them. (Which we now have to do.)

The front page of the Washington Post edition of June 19, 1972, identified the CIA-linked Watergate burglars. (Credit: Washington Post)

Second, yes, the Post editorialized in favor of the Vietnam War and the Iraq invasion, terrible mistakes. But a good newspaper is not just the opinions expressed on the editorial page. It’s an institution with a purpose. My grandfather was the editor of the Washington Post from 1933 to 1940. In partnership with Eugene Meyer, he established the Post as “an independent newspaper,” meaning an engaged participant in public life. The Post pursued that goal fallibly for 90 years. Jeff Bezos just abandoned it.

The principles that Meyer and Morley enunciated 93 years ago, Bezos (and his hack editor Matt Murray) have repudiated:

The newspaper’s duty is to its readers and to the public at large, and not to the private interests of its owners.

In the pursuit of truth, the newspaper shall be prepared to make sacrifices of its material fortunes, if such course be necessary for the public good.

Did the Post fail to live up to these ideals? Yes, it did.

Did it try to live up to those ideals? Yes, it did.

In 2019, the Post ran a three-part series exposing rampant corruption in the U.S. occupation and administration of Afghanistan, invaded by the U.S. military in 2001. (Credit: Washington Post)

In accepting the Post’s first Pulitzer Prize in 1936, my grandfather said:

“We all of us know, finally and fundamentally, that freedom of speech, freedom of education, freedom of the press, are the essential guarantees of that liberty without which a nation is only a hollow shell, regardless of the size of its army, the extent of its territory, or the millions of poor sheeplike helots which it may harbor.”

Grandiose and elitist to be sure (that was my grandfather), but also indisputably true about the importance of free speech, education, and freedom of information as guarantors of an open and decent society.

How the Meyer-Morley partnership flourished and fell apart is “The Real Story of the Washington Post’s Independence,” as recounted last year by my friend Steve Mufson in the Columbia Journalism Review.

The Path Not Taken

The social binary now demands Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down on the Post. Thanks, but no thanks. Instead of being intentionally simplistic (that is to say, stupid), I’d like to be realistic. Let’s stipulate that the Post was a ruling-class institution, and that it failed its readers. It could have been better.

I know that too well. I thought the paper could establish its mettle by pursuing full disclosure about JFK’s assassination in the mode of the Assassination Records Review Board. Let the readers see all the records, and let us summarize what they tell us about the wrongful death of the president in 1963. It would have demonstrated real independence. It would have burnished the Post brand of independence. It would have done a lot to dispel “conspiracy theories” with factual reporting.

The paper’s editors, unfortunately, were locked into the conventional wisdom of the national security agencies. They were good journalists and good colleagues, but, on this issue, they lacked the courage — the imagination — to stand apart from the government on a subject of enduring and widespread reader interest. They lacked the independence that Meyer and Morley championed when they launched the modern Post in 1933. (And I take the fact that JFK Facts exists as a self-sustaining news franchise 25 years later as confirmation of their mistake.)

That said, the paper also did great reporting. As for the claim that the Post was “not a watchdog against bad government,” only someone who didn’t read the Post over the last 30 years could say such a thing.

Remember the first time you heard the location of a “CIA black site?” Thank the Post. Remember the disgrace of subpar treatment for veterans at Walter Reed Army Medical Center? Thank the Post. Remember “Top Secret America,” the best contemporary portrait of that thing some people call the Deep State? Thank the Post. Remember the unmasking of Jack Abramoff and Tom DeLay, the Republican pay-for-play bandits of the ‘90s? Thank the Post. I could go on tediously to rebut a fatuous point, but there’s no need.

A newspaper is more than the sum of its editorials and its mistakes. The Post also served as an indispensable source of information to Congress, the people of DC, and the greater metropolitan area — to that American entity that has now gone missing, a public. A people who are not also a public (a gathering of citizens) and don’t have a common set of facts (the prerequisite for self-government) are vulnerable to anti-democratic scoundrels, as we are learning daily.

This seems the right time to mention that I’m planning to launch a new Substack to help, in a small way, to replace the loss of the Post. The basic idea — the urgent need — is to provide high-quality reporting and commentary on the life and times of the District of Columbia.

Stay tuned.