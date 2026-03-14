JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Edward Donegan's avatar
Edward Donegan
11h

COPA itself did not simply “turn into” a YouTube outfit. The archived COPA site says the Coalition on Political Assassinations ended after John Judge died in April 2014. It also says that in the last two years of his life, Judge was working to create a Museum of Hidden History, which became the basis for the later Hidden History effort. https://chatgpt.com/s/t_69b57a50d064819183a8f0b638dbe64e

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Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
9h

Americans need to know they have a hidden history. It should be taught in the schools.

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