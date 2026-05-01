Russia's JFK Dossier: Revelations and Reservations
'Behind the crime are people with great resources,' said Soviet leader Khrushchev
Matt Crumpton’s excellent Solving JFK podcast breaks down the JFK dossier released by the Russian Embassy last year. He takes up and answers the key questions:
Is it trustworthy? What’s new? And what does it tell us about the events of November 1963 that we didn’t know before?
Related coverage from JFK Facts:
EXCLUSIVE: 9 Documents from Russia's JFK Dossier, Translated into English for the First Time
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