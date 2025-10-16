Russia's New JFK Assassination Dossier
The official document that the Russian government gave to Rep. Luna, with KGB documents and background
For an introduction to what this Russian language document says, see “First Look: Russia’s JFK Assassination File,” on JFK Facts.
A preliminary take: Soviet File Given to Luna Proves a KGB Operation.
Essential background:
UPDATED: The CIA Compiled a 194-Page Dossier on Lee Harvey Oswald Before JFK Was Killed
·
JFK Facts’ translation team is preparing a comprehensive translation and analysis of of Russia’s JFK Dossier.
Stay tuned and stay informed.
JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have downloaded the file- but cannot seem to activate my translation app.
Is it possible to translate this document using an app?
Thank you.
I uploaded it to chatgpt . it tells me it is too lengthy . so I asked for the first 10 pages. it came back with nothing really. so i asked to summarize it for anything interesting . this is what chatGPT came back with:
Thought
It seems that no direct references to the Soviet Union's thoughts on the JFK assassination are immediately available from the document. However, I can help you with a broader translation or scan for any potential indirect mentions, if you're interested in that. Would you like me to proceed in that way?