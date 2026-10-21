“Damn. You guys want to start working on the Kennedy assassination for me now?”

That quote, delivered by a bespectacled, gray-haired gentleman looking at an off-screen filmmaker, concludes a one-minute teaser trailer for a new documentary that arrives on Amazon Prime today. And yes, the utterance carries the implication that a longstanding mystery has finally been resolved.

The film is called “Capturing Bigfoot.” I have not seen it yet, but I’m pretty sure it has next to nothing to do with JFK.

But in another way, I sense the film has everything to do with it. Or at least how we think about it — the epistemology of it all.

I use the word epistemology because it fits, but also because it ties directly to the beginnings of my interest in the JFK case nearly 40 years ago. I was 18 or 19 years old in the late ‘80s when I first read “Best Evidence,” David S. Lifton’s tome arguing that JFK’s body was altered to conceal the true nature of President Kennedy’s death.

In the book, Lifton recalls his frenemy — and Warren Commission lawyer — Wesley Liebeler telling him his pursuits were an “exercise in epistemology.” What Liebeler meant: The gist of Lifton’s theory, and the implications of said theory, cross a threshold, therefore no one will believe it — good, better or best evidence be damned.

I recall the exchange to this day, not only because it was a memorable moment in Lifton’s first-person narrative, but because at that time I didn’t know what “epistemology” meant and had to look it up. The word, and the question behind it — what is the nature of knowledge? — have bounced around in my head ever since.

David S. Lifton’s “Best Evidence,” released in hardcover by MacMillan in 1982 and paperback by Signet in 1992, proffered a controversial theory about JFK’s assassination. Once a bestseller, it is now out of print. The used hardcover is now available on Amazon for over $360; the used paperback for nearly $192.

Epistemology: How do we come to believe what we believe? How do we know what we know?

I have watched the early online reaction to “Capturing Bigfoot” with those questions in mind. As with the JFK assassination, I pay more attention to the world of Sasquatch research than I generally care to admit. And since the premiere of “Capturing Bigfoot” at the SXSW film festival in March, the film is just about the only thing anyone in that ecosystem has been talking about.