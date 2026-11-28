“Weekend Update,” the “Saturday Night Live” news satire that has been a staple of the live comedy show for more than five decades, earlier this month made a passing joke aimed at the assassinations of both the 35th and 16th presidents.

In the bit, starting at 3:48, “Update” co-host Michael Che notes that a number of lawsuits have been filed against President Donald Trump’s triumphal arch proposed for the western end of Arlington Memorial Bridge. It would stand between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, where President John F. Kennedy lies, and it’s future is in some doubt.

Members of the Kennedy family are behind one of those lawsuits. In it, the Kennedys contend that the arch would obstruct “a line of sight that was designed to represent the unification of the Nation following the Civil War and that has existed for nearly a century.”

The “SNL” writers saw an opening and pounced:

MICHAEL CHE: A lawsuit has been filed to stop President Trump’s triumphal arch, saying it would obstruct the clear sight line from the JFK Memorial to the Lincoln Memorial. But something tells me those two aren’t big fans of clear sight lines….

Che raised his eyebrows after delivery — did he know it was coming? — and the audience generally laughed more than groaned.

Discussion then turned to the 46th president’s new memoir.