JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James carden's avatar
James carden
2h

Is this a joke?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
REX/PAUL MUGAR's avatar
REX/PAUL MUGAR
1h

JAMES-FORRESTALin-! & JOHN F. KENNEDY-! = MAJESTIC-1 = GEMINI-2-! =

THEE~BETHSAIDA~PEOPLES~HOUSE-! = 1-Outta-12 = 8% =

THEE~ROYAL~HOUSE~O'-THEE~NAZ-STALIN-K.G.B.~HONEY-FITZ~KENNEDYS-! &

DONALD-J-TRUMP~BAPTIST-! & BEBE~NETAN-YAHOUDI~CHRIST-! =

THEE~NIX-ON~NIMROD~MARDUK~TRUMP-SANS-BORN~JUDAs~TAPES-! =

F.B.I.~TRUMP-!~IS~C.I.A.~NIXON-! =

THEE~ROYAL~HOUSE~O'-THEE~NAZI-HITLER-C.I.A.~BLU-GEMINI~BUSHES-!

THEE~ARK~8~O'-THEE~COVENANT-! ~ O'-THEE-GALILEAN-O'-NAZ-IRENE-! =

THEE~MARRIAGE~FEAST~@~CANA~ANITES~O'~MELCHIZEDEK~O'-ABRAHAM-! =

O'-THEE~JEBBE~III-TEMPLE~MUGERBICH~BAPTIST-! &

O'-THEE~NAZ~III-TEMPLE~PHANUEL~CHRIST-! =

THEE~MATH~IN-PECTOR-AL-! &

THEE~PHYSICS~EN-SHROUD-ED-! =

O'-JUDAh~BENJAMIN~DAVID~O'-HEBRON-&-O'-JERU-SALEM-! =

O'-SODOM~JORDAN~AMMON-ITES-! &

O'-EGYPT~MOSES~MOAB-ITES-! =

LOT's: TWO~WITNESSES~DAUGHTERS-! = THEE~UNITARY~CONSTANTINE-! =

THEE~ROMANOV~MOSES~ENOCK-! &

THEE~ROMAN~BAPTIST~ELIAS-! + + +

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jefferson Morley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture