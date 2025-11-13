John Bouvier “Jack” Schlossberg takes a selfie with President Joe Biden in the White House on Sep. 6, 2024. (Credit: President Biden Archived/X)

John F. Kennedy’s grandson, John Bouvier “Jack” Schlossberg, announced this week that he is running for the U.S. Congress in a bid to assume the seat that will be vacated by New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler.

“This is our last chance to stop Trump — it won’t come again. History is calling. Will we answer?” Schlossberg asks on his campaign website in reference to the 2026 mid-term elections. He adds, “Each generation of Americans is tested. The 2026 midterms is our moment.”

However, in order to reach the general election, Schlossberg, 32, must overcome a slew of fellow Democrats also vying for the Nadler seat. They include Erik Bottcher, a city council member, Micah Lasher and Alex Bores, both New York Assembly members, and Liam Elkind, a 26-year-old Rhodes Scholar who started the non-profit Invisible Hands. Also running are journalist Jami Floyd and businessman Alan Pardee.

Screen grab from Schlossberg’s campaign website.

JFK was elected to Congress at age 29, representing the 11th District of Massachusetts. He served three terms before winning election as junior senator of Massachusetts in 1952.

Making liberal use of the name “Jack,” by which his famous grandfather was also known, Schlossberg is nevertheless getting a baptism in the kind of fire only New York tabloids can deliver.

For example, the New York Post made note that he is “shamelessly ripping off” the look and manner of his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., who was killed in a plane accident off Martha's Vineyard in 1999.

Indeed, Schlossberg himself, speaking to the New York Times about his nascent candidacy, allowed that: “I’m not for everybody.”

Indeed, he’s been no fan of his relative Robert F. Kennedy Jr., current secretary of Health and Human Services, whom he often targeted on social media, making fun of his speech impediment, excoriating him for seeking to align himself with the legacies of JFK and RFK Sr., and even labeling him a “Russian spy.”

As JFK Facts reported at the beginning of this year, Schlossberg has condemned the release of official records related to the assassination of his grandfather, saying it is “distracting” the public from the "important issues” of our time.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr.’s son, Robert F. Kennedy III, spoke to Dr. Drew Pinsky this week and defended his particular wing of the Kennedy family and its public service.

“I think it’s a continuation of what JFK and RFK were trying to do, what my dad is doing. I can’t speak for the rest of my family. I think they’ve all gone nuts.”