Greta Goyenechea, CIA photo surveillance agent, known as LIEMPTY-14 (Credit Andres Goyenecdhea)

The official account of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination asserts that the CIA never obtained a photo of accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald when he visited the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City six weeks before JFK was shot dead in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

New evidence indicates that the official story may be not only wrong, but intentionally deceptive.

The son of the woman who ran the agency’s photo surveillance of the embassy in 1963 says his mother told her husband and children that she had taken multiple photos of Oswald and delivered them to her CIA handler.

Her name was Greta Goyenechea, and her CIA code name was LIEMPTY-14.

“My mother was not a person who talked too much about it,” said Andres Goyenechea, a retired car dealer in the Seattle area, in an exclusive interview with JFK Facts. “But she said, yeah, I remembered he was there. She took a couple of pictures when he came in and…