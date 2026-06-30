Part I of this series detailed the revelation of the Task Force W operation that served as a dual purpose cover for ZRRIFLE, the CIA’s assassination program in the early 1960s.

Today, the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will conduct a hearing on the CIA’s infamous mind control efforts during the Cold War.

It has been more than one month since CIA operations officer James Erdman III, speaking under oath to a Senate Committee, stated in his opening remarks that last year the CIA reclaimed files from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that allegedly related to the JFK assassination and MKULTRA mind-control program.

In the weeks since, little has emerged to clarify what actually happened. The primary additional detail, that the files were removed from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), has raised more questions than it answered.

While the actual contents of the 40 boxes Erdman described remain unknown, there is an indirect connection between the JFK assassination, MKULTRA, and the NRO. It involves machinations within the CIA and is primarily set in Havana and Miami, but also stretches north to the mid-Atlantic, west to the Nevada desert, and perhaps even south to a rail yard in Dallas. The list of agencies and military branches making cameo appearances includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Atomic Energy Commission. There is even an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) dimension.

And while the broad outlines of the story have been known for years, the 2025 release of JFK files has breathed new life into this dark corner of the JFK assassination, revealing a host of shocking details.