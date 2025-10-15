Cover page of a purported 350-page KGB file on accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has obtained from the Russian government.

Here’s a screenshot of the cover sheet of a KGB file on accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald that was delivered today to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in Washington.

It reads:

“The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy and Soviet-American Relations: Collection of Documents”

Russian officials have described the file to Luna, head of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, as 350 pages of material given to U.S. officials shortly after JFK’s assassination in November 1963.

We plan to publish the KGB Oswald file in its entirety, along with English translations of key records in it, as soon as we gain access to the file and verify its authenticity.