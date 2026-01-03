Solving JFK Podcast: What Did Rep Luna's JFK Hearings Accomplish?
Matt Crumpton talks to two researchers about JFK story in 2026
Matt Crumpton on Tim Fattig: “One of the strongest document-based researchers out there.”
Fattig: “.. by God the big picture will emerge.. I think we can get there in our lifetime.”
JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When Tim Fattig says, "We'll get there in our lifetime," he's overlooking how many researchers, let alone witnesses, have already passed away. This was always the conspirators' plan: to stall any release until long after they were dead, and they *and their heirs* couldn't be touched.
I'm all for the further uncovering of The Truth, but I have to admit: the plotters got away with it. There'll never be any justice for Kennedy, nor punishment for the killers and their enablers.
All we can hope for is the real Truth to finally come out, and to learn from the errors and oversights that allowed this to happen in the first place.
I’ve gone down a rabbit hole. It is reckoned that Frank Wisner was instrumental in the policy that led to the writing of this manual. He was head of CIA dirty tricks and ex OSS. In 1959, when Oswald went to Helsinki via London, Wisner was the CIA Station Chief in London (coincidence #1). Wisner was also instrumental in the development of the U2 spy plane programme and visited Atsugi in Japan (coincidence #2). Wisner also ran a covert agent and defector programme in the USSR (coincidence #3). I’m sure people already know some of this, but it is quite surreal that the ultimate overlord of the manual (with Dulles) was indirectly involved in 3 key aspects of the LHO story.