Senator John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard M. Nixon at the televised presidential debate broadcast on Oct. 7, 1960. (Credit: CBS News)

JFK Facts today is putting the spotlight on a heavily sourced, analytical essay — first published in 1997 and updated in August 2026 — concerning the legacy of assassination plots and other conspiracies in the U.S.

In the piece, veteran researcher John Simkin discusses the impact of conspiracy on American political culture and society, and examines the early history of JFK assassination research. In the new edition of the article, Simkin takes into account the resistance of the “Deep State” to declassification in the Trump-Biden era and analyzes the historical continuity between the JFK assassination and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

We invite readers to check out the article, entitled “The JFK Assassination and the link with other political conspiracies: 1963-2026,” here.