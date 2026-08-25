JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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TomL's avatar
TomL
4h

I've referenced Spartacus for many facts surrounding the JFK assassination. It does an excellent job of fact checking many of the players, dispelling unsubstantiated claims; James Files as one of the assassins, for example.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
1h

We cannot forget the assassination of James Forrestal. https://www.amazon.com/dp/0967352126?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback

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