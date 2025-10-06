JFK Facts

TemplarScribe
Oct 6

So, a retired CIA agent, married to Bill Harvey, says she "loved" John Roselli, that he "was definitely Mafia" and "pulled off all kinds of stunts" and crimes for them, but Roselli was a patriot? Yet John F. Kennedy and Jackie were "scum," and Bobby was "an idiot"?

She seems incredibly biased, making similar remarks about Clinton (who was president at the time). At times she's incorrect, getting her dates wrong about when Jackie was with Onassis, which was not during Kennedy's trip to Italy as she claims.

Her describing both her husband and Roselli as "patriots" seems like a defense of their actions, as if she knew they'd be accused of being connected with the assassination of Kennedy. At that date (1999), she'd already probably defended both men from such accusations before; rather than claiming they weren't in the area or using some other alibi, she claimed what they did was for patriotic reasons. And her Freudian slip about Bill being recruited by an FBI agent "for assassination purposes on Kennedy" (at 4:45) before correcting herself, seems quite telling. Not as good as an outright admission of guilt, but as close as we'll ever get.

I believe hindsight will show this was no slip, but was spot-on accurate.

Peter Isackson
Oct 6

Interesting Freudian slip about the person Rosselli was recruited to assassinate!

As for Kennedy's proclivities and the two prostitutes (plus Jackie and Onassis) that was, let's say, exaggerated hearsay. I tried to find out from Pierre Salinger in 1989 if the "rumors" about Jack's womanizing were true. We were on the same plane at Heathrow returning to Paris in early 1989 and Pierre (whom I had worked for 21 years earlier on the RFK campaign in 68 when I was a student) told me the latest Dan Quayle joke. It goes like this. The morning after his elaborate wedding night celebration Dan wakes up and says to his bride, "Well, honey, what do you think?" She replies, "Dan, you are not Jack Kennedy." I nudged Pierre and said, "so everything they say is true." He remained silent.

