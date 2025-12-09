Status Report on Russia's JFK Dossier
Moscow's account of the events of 1963 still not been been officially released
A reader, Conor, writes:
Always like to follow your efforts in relation to the JFK assassination however I’m a little confused as to why it is taking so long to translate the KGB investigation documents released last month. As you are aware previous FBI /KGB documents lay the blame of the assassination with Lyndon Baines Johnson .
Do the newly released documents concur ?
Thanks Conor
To answer your questions in reverse order.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to JFK Facts to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.