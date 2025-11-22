Credit: CBS News/Public Domain

We again this year asked JFK Facts subscribers to share their memories of Nov. 22, 1963. Some of the most intriguing are in the story below. You can read all the responses in the comments here. A collection from previous years can be found here. And if you would like to add your own reminiscences, we invite you to add to the comments section below this story.

Reading these stories of course brought back memories of my own, as many reflected the confusion of a child seeing parents, grandparents and teachers in tears. We saw the bulletins on the family television, watched as Lee Harvey Oswald was murdered, and followed the riderless horse in the solemn funeral procession.

A few were a bit different, as children around the world were watching too. In Belgium, Scotland and England, the news came from RTF and the BBC. Here are some recollections from overseas:

Bernard le Grelle

“Kennedy was shot in the noggin!”

A boy runs screaming through the cold, silent corridors of my boarding school. Incredulous, we all rush to the TV room. On the screen, the only channel of the Radiotélévision Française (RTF) broadcasts a dispatch from Agence France-Presse (AFP).

We huddle together, dumbfounded and shocked, as if someone close to us had been gunned down.

We are desperate for updates. Within half an hour, however, we learn that all hope is lost.

On Friday, Nov. 22, 1963, I lost my greatest supporter, my beacon, and my hero: John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

We go to the chapel to pray. Father Rector speaks at the altar, looking somber, his voice shaking. He praises the great Catholic president and urges us to excuse the clumsy student who, overcome with emotion, used the slangy word “noggin” (“caboche” in French).

My father is dead.

Three days later we gather back in the TV room, glued to the spectacle of the American president’s funeral cortege. The caisson rolls from the White House to St. Matthew’s Cathedral. We spot our devout King Baudouin, wearing a black armband, and General de Gaulle, tall and rigid in his uniform. We see Jacqueline Kennedy shrouded in a black veil, and John-John lifting his small hand in salute.

The somber drumbeats and the clip-clop of Black Jack, the saddled but riderless horse with upturned boots in the stirrups, seem endless. The sounds are tattooed in my memory.

The assassination hit me so hard that I became sick, and my otherwise quite exacting parents allowed me to come home for a month. From the depths of my sadness, I wrote to my idol’s widow, expressing deepest sympathy in schoolboy prose. The First Lady sent back a funerary image, which I slipped into my missal. It remains there today.

I was sent to the Abbey School of Saint Andrew at age 12. Its red brick walls and neo-Byzantine church were set in sharp relief against the dull, rainy sky of Bruges’s countryside, a city 60 miles from my hometown of Antwerp. At this old and elite boarding school, the days followed one another in a relentless and immutable rhythm.

We followed a rigid schedule: Rise at six. Cold shower. Salute the flag and the cross. Breakfast. Monastic studies to the ticking of the clock. Discipline worthy of a military academy. This was not coincidental. The Father Prefect assigned to supervise the youngest boys had been chaplain to the Belgian para-commandos in Katanga, during the bloody secession war of 1960 after the Congo gained independence from Belgium.

The school’s 142 students got a sterling education in French, Flemish, Greek, and Latin. It was a tried and trusted formula, endorsed by the country’s ruling class for over half a century, since the school’s founding in 1910.

The Prime Minister’s son was in my class; the current Belgian King had attended the school. As for his brilliant flock, Father Rector used to say: “I want a third of my students to be sons of aristocrats, for tradition; a third, sons of politicians, for intelligence; and a third, sons of industrialists, for dynamism.”

The memory of my first months at this boarding school still chills me: austere classrooms, remote monks, freezing dormitories, lines of beds flanked by iron wardrobes, washbasins in the center, like a long trough for livestock.

We were only allowed to go home to our families once every three weeks. I tried to escape. I went on hunger strike. I begged my parents. During the evening prayer in the recreation room, I even invoked the Lord’s mercy, kneeling on the nail-studded carpet, until my knees chafed and bled. All in vain.

Depression poured through my childish soul like water through the corridors of a sinking ship.

If Kennedy felt like a father figure to me, it was because my real father was only a shadowy presence in my life. Raised by a loving mother and nurses, I had very little contact with my father. Tenderness seemed to be foreign to this count, a descendant of an aristocratic family that had founded a bank in 1792.

First paragraphs of the introduction of my forthcoming book: “Two Brothers Executed: My Lifetime Quest for the Truth about the Kennedy Assassinations.”

Dolly

I had just got home from school (I was 11 years old) to find my older 17-year-old sister visiting from university. It was around 4 p.m.

My mother was listening to the afternoon music broadcast on our tiny B&W television — as Scottish television did not begin until around 5 p.m.

Suddenly the music stopped — and a solemn voice said, “A shooting in Dallas has wounded President Kennedy in the head. We have no news yet of his condition.”

We all fell silent and looked at each other. My sister said, “Poor soul — I hope he’s OK.”

My mother was a bit tearful, but my sister said, “He’ll be OK. I’m certain.”

Then around 4 p.m. — I think — my father got home. He was a fireman and hadn’t heard the news, He looked at us and said, “What’s wrong?” His first thought was my brother, who was a soldier based in Germany.

My mother had just told him — when President Kennedy’s death was announced. He looked grim and upset. Later, when more news came out, he said, “That Italian gun they said killed him could only hurt someone if they hit them with it like a club.“

Dad was a soldier and a marksman throughout WW2. When they arrested Oswald — and he shouted, “I’m just a patsy!” — Dad said, “That’s exactly what he is.”

From then onward, my father read and listened to every report he could. But these were pre-internet days. He and I bought any books we could find with theories about the assassination. When we watched Oliver Stone’s “JFK,” he said, ”That’s it. He’s proven there was a conspiracy”. My father was always convinced the utter shock on the face of LHO when he was charged with killing the president spoke volumes. I include this because he was wonderful at reading faces.

He died in 1977, and it’s a great pity — to me — that he never got to see all the new developments coming out of the woodwork.

On Nov. 22, 1963, I was 6, playing with toys on the floor in our house in Cheshire, England, when the news flash came on the television. I picked up straight away on the shock of my parents and friends who were in the house at the time. Coincidentally, I was on the same floor in 1968 when Bobby was shot. Thankfully, we moved in 1970!

Like Alan, I was in Cheshire (later Merseyside) in England when the killing occurred and learned about it via BBC television. I was nine years old and had only the vaguest idea of who the US president was. What did impress me was how — after a newsreader announced the assassination had occurred — the TV went off-air for several hours. BBC TV only broadcasted for a few hours a day back in 1963, and for the national network to go black until the next day was unheard of.

Do any other British or foreign TV viewers recall such a shutdown?