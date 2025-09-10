The Billionaire Behind Jeffrey Epstein's Fortune
Congressional investigators need to subpoena the records of Leslie Wexner, the Victoria's Secret magnate who enabled Trump's sex-trafficking friend.
[This article first appeared in American Freakshow, under the headline “The Epstein-Wexner Mystery.”]
In the Jeffrey Epstein life drama, it’s tempting to put Ohio native and women’s apparel magnate Leslie Wexner in the role of “little buddy.” He’s often portrayed as the dupe of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to JFK Facts to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.