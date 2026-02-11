The Challenge of Declassifying MLK Assassination Records
The Archives can block disclosure of wiretaps on Dr. King while releasing files on Congress' investigation of white supremacists targeting the civil rights leader
MLK author Stu Wexler testified to the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on Jan. 22, 2026.
You can read Wexler’s testimony at the Assassination Archives & Research Center (AARC) website. His complete statement submitted to Congress can be downloaded at the Task Force website here.
