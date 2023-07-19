The CIA Man Who Read Oswald's Mail
New York Times reports on a newly declassified memo that sheds light on a secret operation involving JFK's putative killer
A recently declassified CIA memo identifies for the first time a clandestine operative who read the mail of accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald for 20 months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.
His name, reports the New York Times, was Reuben Efron, a career employee who staffed the Agency’s illicit “mail intercept” program in …
