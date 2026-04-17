Left: CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton in 1975; Right: FBI director J. Edgar Hoover; Background: Excerpt from FBI memorandum to the CIA on cooperation to penetrate the Castro regime, declassified in December 2025 (Credit: CIA)

A batch of declassified CIA documents reveals the operational architecture of AMSANTA, a covert program that deployed Communist Party infiltrators across more than a dozen countries to penetrate Fidel Castro’s Cuba during the presidency of John F. Kennedy.

Two memos in the file disclose, for what appears to be the first time, that CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover personally authorized an operation to penetrate a leftist organization, the Fair Play for Cuba Committee (FPCC), to which accused presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald belonged.

The outlines of the story are not unknown. Historian David Kaiser first reported, in his 2009 book, “The Road to Dallas,” that an FBI penetration agent named Victor Thomas Vicente infiltrated the Fair Play for Cuba Committee (FPCC) in the summer of 1963. JFK author Bill Simpich first reported the AMSANTA cryptonym in his 2020 e-book, “State Secret.”

What’s new in the several hundred pages of AMSANTA documents made public last year is the previously unreported role of Angleton and Hoover.

The memos establish that AMSANTA involved a formally coordinated joint operation against the pro-Castro group, authorized at the highest levels of CIA and FBI. This happened at the same time that Oswald, the man who would be arrested for killing President Kennedy, attracted public attention and news coverage with his support for the Fair Play for Cuba Committee in New Orleans.

Were Angleton and Hoover clueless when it came to Oswald and the FPCC? Or did they have something to hide?